In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover
The powertrain of Bentley Batur generates a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
Bentley unveiled the Batur GT Coupe with a new design that makes way for the upcoming electric vehicle that Bentley is going to bring in 2025 and future Bentley BEVs
The Bentley Batur is the successor to the Bentley Bacalar. Bentley will create only 18 units of the Batur GT Coupe each priced at 1.65 million euros.
Under the hood, the Bentley Batur boasts a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The W12 engine has been paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission and the entire exhaust system is in titanium. The finishers are 3D-printed in titanium which is a first for Bentley.
The new Bentley Batur's design includes a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car appear long and lean. It also gives an elongated proportion to the front end.
The Bentley Batur sits on 22-inch wheels, as the standard option that have been painted in Black Crystal and then surface bright machined and polished. A darker option is also available that combines dark gloss faces with satin spokes, The customers can either choose to paint-match the wheels to the body with or without contrast finish, or may also choose a totally different contrast colour.
The two-seat interior of the Bentley Batur has been designed with sustainable materials. Every element of the cabin will be tailored according to the customer’s specifications. Clients can choose from a variety of sustainable interior materials, shared Bentley.
The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium. It also features a hallmarked 18 karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o'clock' steering wheel centre band.
First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 14:08 PM IST
