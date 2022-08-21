HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bentley Batur Gt Coupe Breaks Cover

In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover

The powertrain of Bentley Batur generates a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 14:08 PM
Bentley unveiled the Batur GT Coupe with a new design that makes way for the upcoming electric vehicle that Bentley is going to bring in 2025 and future Bentley BEVs
1/7
Bentley unveiled the Batur GT Coupe with a new design that makes way for the upcoming electric vehicle that Bentley is going to bring in 2025 and future Bentley BEVs
Bentley unveiled the Batur GT Coupe with a new design that makes way for the upcoming electric vehicle that Bentley is going to bring in 2025 and future Bentley BEVs
Bentley unveiled the Batur GT Coupe with a new design that makes way for the upcoming electric vehicle that Bentley is going to bring in 2025 and future Bentley BEVs
The Bentley Batur is the successor to the Bentley Bacalar. Bentley will create only 18 units of the Batur GT Coupe each priced at 1.65 million euros.  
2/7
The Bentley Batur is the successor to the Bentley Bacalar. Bentley will create only 18 units of the Batur GT Coupe each priced at 1.65 million euros.  
The Bentley Batur is the successor to the Bentley Bacalar. Bentley will create only 18 units of the Batur GT Coupe each priced at 1.65 million euros.  
The Bentley Batur is the successor to the Bentley Bacalar. Bentley will create only 18 units of the Batur GT Coupe each priced at 1.65 million euros.  
Under the hood, the Bentley Batur boasts a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The W12 engine has been paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission and the entire exhaust system is in titanium. The finishers are 3D-printed in titanium which is a first for Bentley.
3/7
Under the hood, the Bentley Batur boasts a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The W12 engine has been paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission and the entire exhaust system is in titanium. The finishers are 3D-printed in titanium which is a first for Bentley.
Under the hood, the Bentley Batur boasts a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The W12 engine has been paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission and the entire exhaust system is in titanium. The finishers are 3D-printed in titanium which is a first for Bentley.
Under the hood, the Bentley Batur boasts a hand-assembled 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine which produces a power output of 730 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The W12 engine has been paired with Bentley’s eight-speed double-clutch transmission and the entire exhaust system is in titanium. The finishers are 3D-printed in titanium which is a first for Bentley.
The new Bentley Batur's design includes a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car appear long and lean. It also gives an elongated proportion to the front end. 
4/7
The new Bentley Batur's design includes a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car appear long and lean. It also gives an elongated proportion to the front end. 
The new Bentley Batur's design includes a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car appear long and lean. It also gives an elongated proportion to the front end. 
The new Bentley Batur's design includes a line that stretches from the bonnet along the whole length of the car, connecting the bonnet into the body, making the car appear long and lean. It also gives an elongated proportion to the front end. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹67.9 - 79.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz C-coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz C-coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.87 kmpl
₹80.17 Lakhs - 1.41 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
The Bentley Batur sits on 22-inch wheels, as the standard option that have been painted in Black Crystal and then surface bright machined and polished. A darker option is also available that combines dark gloss faces with satin spokes, The customers can either choose to paint-match the wheels to the body with or without contrast finish, or may also choose a totally different contrast colour.
5/7
The Bentley Batur sits on 22-inch wheels, as the standard option that have been painted in Black Crystal and then surface bright machined and polished. A darker option is also available that combines dark gloss faces with satin spokes, The customers can either choose to paint-match the wheels to the body with or without contrast finish, or may also choose a totally different contrast colour.
The Bentley Batur sits on 22-inch wheels, as the standard option that have been painted in Black Crystal and then surface bright machined and polished. A darker option is also available that combines dark gloss faces with satin spokes, The customers can either choose to paint-match the wheels to the body with or without contrast finish, or may also choose a totally different contrast colour.
The Bentley Batur sits on 22-inch wheels, as the standard option that have been painted in Black Crystal and then surface bright machined and polished. A darker option is also available that combines dark gloss faces with satin spokes, The customers can either choose to paint-match the wheels to the body with or without contrast finish, or may also choose a totally different contrast colour.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The two-seat interior of the Bentley Batur has been designed with sustainable materials. Every element of the cabin will be tailored according to the customer’s specifications. Clients can choose from a variety of sustainable interior materials, shared Bentley.
6/7
The two-seat interior of the Bentley Batur has been designed with sustainable materials. Every element of the cabin will be tailored according to the customer’s specifications. Clients can choose from a variety of sustainable interior materials, shared Bentley.
The two-seat interior of the Bentley Batur has been designed with sustainable materials. Every element of the cabin will be tailored according to the customer’s specifications. Clients can choose from a variety of sustainable interior materials, shared Bentley.
The two-seat interior of the Bentley Batur has been designed with sustainable materials. Every element of the cabin will be tailored according to the customer’s specifications. Clients can choose from a variety of sustainable interior materials, shared Bentley.
The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium. It also features a hallmarked 18 karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o'clock' steering wheel centre band.
7/7
The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium. It also features a hallmarked 18 karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o'clock' steering wheel centre band.
The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium. It also features a hallmarked 18 karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o'clock' steering wheel centre band.
The metallic elements of the interior are a blend of Black Anodised Aluminium and Satin Titanium. It also features a hallmarked 18 karat gold Bentley Dynamic Drive Selector and ‘12 o'clock' steering wheel centre band.
First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Batur Bentley Batur GT Coupe Bentley
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch
Tesla stops taking reservations for Semi pickup truck ahead of launch
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
Royal Enfield with UNESCO will celebrate cultural heritage of Himalayas
Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study
Public EV charging stations have increased in number, but more way to go: Study
Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions
Australia plans to boost electric car supply; target carbon emissions
In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover
In pics: Bentley Batur GT Coupe breaks cover

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city