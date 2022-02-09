HT Auto
Home Cars In Pics: Alfa Romeo drives into the future with Tonale plug-in hybrid vehicle

In Pics: Alfa Romeo drives into the future with Tonale plug-in hybrid vehicle

Alfa Romeo Tonale is set for a US launch in 2023.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2022, 09:36 AM
The Tonale is the first-ever PHEV from Alfa Romeo in its over 110 year history. Backed by an electric motor at its core, the Tonale claims to run around 50 kms on battery power alone.
1/5 The Tonale is the first-ever PHEV from Alfa Romeo in its over 110 year history. Backed by an electric motor at its core, the Tonale claims to run around 50 kms on battery power alone.
The Tonale measures 4529 mm in length, is 1839 mm wide and 1600 mm tall.
2/5 The Tonale measures 4529 mm in length, is 1839 mm wide and 1600 mm tall.
Once launches, it will be offered in two petrol engine options while those in Europe alone may also choose a diesel engine.
3/5 Once launches, it will be offered in two petrol engine options while those in Europe alone may also choose a diesel engine.
The Tonale gets the trademark Alfa Romeo shield grille at the front which has LED headlights on either side of it.
4/5 The Tonale gets the trademark Alfa Romeo shield grille at the front which has LED headlights on either side of it.
In the cabin. the Tonale gets a 12.3-inch digital infotainment cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.
5/5 In the cabin. the Tonale gets a 12.3-inch digital infotainment cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.
First Published Date: 09 Feb 2022, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo Tonale Tonale Electric vehicle EV Electric car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

