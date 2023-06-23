In pics: 2024 Toyota Vellfire premium MPV gets several design updates, ADAS tech
India-bound Toyota Vellfire premium MPV comes with new hybrid powertrain.
Toyota Motor has launched the fourth-generation version of the Vellfire premium MPV, which now gets several design upgrades such as aggressive front bumper and vertical slats on the grille. The model utilizes an exclusive new Z Premier grade and jet-black plating that lend it a premium appeal.
The new Vellfire is based on the new Lexus LM platform, offering a new set of powertrains as well as advanced technology, besides design tweaks, to make it a more attractive proposition. It also features special tuning to its suspension to make it a more comfortable luxury saloon.
Toyota Vellfire now packs in two petrol engines, and one of them combines with hybrid technology. The two powertarin options include a 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid powertrain. The turbo petrol unit is likely to churn out around 260 hp of maximum power while the hybrid version is likely to generate around 250 hp of power. Toyota has been banking on hybrid powertrain in most of its recent models.
Fourth-gen Toyota Vellfire will also offer Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology. When launched in India, it will be the first MPV here to offer the feature. Toyota's Safety Sense technology on board the model offers Proactive Driving Assist, helping in lane changes, Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, and remote parking, among others.
The engines on the Toyota Vellfire fourth-gen will come mated to either a Direct Shift 8-speed automatic gearbox or Electric continuously variable transmission unit. Toyota is offering both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive systems on the new Vellfire.
New technology on the latest Toyota Vellfire includes newly developed low-noise tyres and the addition of sound-absorbing materials in the cowls to reduce road noise. The new technology optimizes the shapes of the sections of the engine hood, door mirrors, and A pillars that are exposed to the wind to reduce wind noise.
On the inside, Toyota has curved out more space in the front and second-row seats, as well as between the second-row and third-row seats by 5 mm and 10 mm respectively. It offers ottoman seats as standard in all variant.
The top-of-the-range Executive Lounge variant of the Toyota Vellfire offers power-sliding ottoman seats, a world first according to the carmaker. The MPV also offers features like multi-operational touch panel, heated leg- and armrests, and massagers.
One of the most unique features inside the cabin of the latest Toyota Vellfire is the Super-Long Overhead Console. It houses several control buttons on the roof, including functions to open windows and adjust ambient lighting.
First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 09:47 AM IST
