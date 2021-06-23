Home > Auto > Cars > In Pics: 2022 Renault Duster unveiled with updated design and features

In Pics: 2022 Renault Duster unveiled with updated design and features

6 Photos . Updated: 23 Jun 2021, 03:03 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The new Duster is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.
  • The new 2022 Duster has received a slew of new design and technology updates.
  • Renault still sells the first-generation Duster in the Indian market.
The new Duster is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon as Renault currently prioritises CMF modular platform-based models.
The new Duster receives Y-shaped headlight design along with a chrome grille that differentiates it from the existing model.
2022 Dacia Duster gets new aero-optimised 15-inch and 16-inch wheels options and spoiler designs.
Dacia has used new material for the cabin of the updated Duster, although overall design and layout remains more or less the same.
Inside the new Duster, sits a newly updated cabin featuring a redesigned centre console with more storage, new materials, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen.
The new 2022 Duster will be sold with a slew of engine options depending upon the market.
