Hyundai Venue facelift SUV leaked ahead of debut, to get redesigned exterior

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will come with a heavily reworked front face which will have a new grille with parametric patterns similar to what is seen on new Tucson and Creta facelift.

Hyundai is all set to launch the 2022 Venue facelift SUV in India. The Korean carmaker is likely to take the covers off the new Venue sub-compact SUV in the second half of June. Ahead of the official unveiling, leaked images of the Venue facelift shows the kind of changes it will undergo. According to the images leaked online, the Venue facelift will come with a heavily updated exterior design. The design changes are in sync with the facelift Creta and Tucson, as it now follows Hyundai's parametric design language.

The leaked images show that the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will get a new front face with a similar looking grille which is expected to be used in the upcoming Hyundai Creta 2022 facelift as well. The grille is flanked by split headlight design, sleek LED DRLs and fog lamps. The profile of the Venue facelift SUV remains largely same. It will stand on 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV will get a redesigned rear bumper with skid plates and slick LED taillights. The Venue facelift is also likely to be offered with dual-tone exterior.

(See pics of 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV)

The cabin of the Venue facelift SUV may not see too many changes. It is likely to get ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera, a bigger touchscreen infotainment than the previous models, front parking sensors among other features. The upholstery and colour theme of the cabin may also see some changes.

The new Venue facelift is likely to be offered with two petrol engines which may include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There could be another 1.0-litre Turbo GDI unit capable of churning out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. It is likely to come mated to either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT transmission. Hyundai may also offer the 1.5-litre turbocharged CRDI diesel unit that can generate 92 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. It is likely to be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter

