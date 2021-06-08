Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has silently updated its compact sedan Aura. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire competing Hyundai Aura has received a couple of updates across the exterior and inside the cabin.

The Aura was introduced to the Hyundai India lineup as a replacement for the very popular Xcent compact sedan. The updated version of the Aura gets a rear spoiler on the trunk lid adding a bit of sportiness to the car.