Hyundai Tucson: Variant-wise feature list

Hyundai Tucson will be competing against Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen Tiguan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM
Hyundai is offering Tucson with an all-wheel drive powertrain. So, it should be able to handle some mild off-roading.
Hyundai has launched the facelifted Tucson in the Indian market. It gets major updates to the cabin, exterior as well as feature equipment. The prices of Tucson start at 27.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered only in two variants. There is Platinum and Signature. It is being offered with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. The diesel engine also gets an all-wheel drive system.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Tucson:

 PlatinumSignature (Over Platinum)Signature 4WD (Over Signature)
Exterior
  • Parametric front grille
  • LED headlamps and tail lamps
  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Rear fog lamps
  • Skid plates
  
Interior
  • Black and grey interiors
  • 64 colour ambient lighting
  • Digital instrument cluster
  • Leatherette upholstery
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • 10-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar
  • Wireless charger
  • Cruise control
  • Bose speakers
  • Bluelink connected car technology
  • Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Drive modes
  • Cruise Control
  • 8-way power adjustable passanger seat
  • Passenger seat walk-in device
  • Powered tailgate
  • Driver seat memory function
  • Front ventilated and heated seats

 

 
Safety
  • 6 airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Vehicle Stability Management
  • Hill-start assist
  • Down-hill brake control
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear parking camera
  • Surround View Camera
  • Blind-Spot View Monitor
  
ADAS 
  • Front Collision warning and avoidance assist
  • Blind Spot collision warning and avoidance assist
  • Lane Keep assist and warning
  • Driver attention warning
  • Safe exit warning
  • Smart Cruise control
  • Rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist
 
Ride and Handling
  • Drive Modes
 
  • 4WD lock mode
  • Multi-terrain modes

Exterior

The exterior design of Tucson looks radically different from the previous generation. It gets Hyundai's new parametric grille design with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the sides, there are sharp-looking door panels and diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, there are LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar.

Features

Hyundai is known to pack their vehicles with a lot of features and the Tucson is no different. There is a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system, Bluelink connected car technology, wireless charger, front ventilated and heated seats, electric tailgate, dual-zone climate control and much more.

The highlight of the SUV is the Advanced Driver Aids System. This makes Tucson the only SUV in the segment to come equipped with ADAS. So, there is forward collision assistance and avoidance, blind spot detection and assistance, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, smart cruise control and much more.

Engine and gearbox

Hyundai is offering Tucson with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 156 Ps and 192 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine that produces 186 Ps and 416 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. An all-wheel drive powertrain is also available with the diesel engine.

 

