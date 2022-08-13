Hyundai Tucson: Variant-wise feature list

Hyundai has launched the facelifted Tucson in the Indian market. It gets major updates to the cabin, exterior as well as feature equipment. The prices of Tucson start at ₹27.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹34.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered only in two variants. There is Platinum and Signature. It is being offered with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. The diesel engine also gets an all-wheel drive system.

Here are the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Tucson:

Platinum Signature (Over Platinum) Signature 4WD (Over Signature) Exterior Parametric front grille

LED headlamps and tail lamps

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Rear fog lamps

Skid plates Interior Black and grey interiors

64 colour ambient lighting

Digital instrument cluster

Leatherette upholstery

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone climate control

10-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar

Wireless charger

Cruise control

Bose speakers

Bluelink connected car technology

Touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Drive modes

Cruise Control 8-way power adjustable passanger seat

Passenger seat walk-in device

Powered tailgate

Driver seat memory function

Front ventilated and heated seats Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control

Vehicle Stability Management

Hill-start assist

Down-hill brake control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Surround View Camera

Blind-Spot View Monitor ADAS Front Collision warning and avoidance assist

Blind Spot collision warning and avoidance assist

Lane Keep assist and warning

Driver attention warning

Safe exit warning

Smart Cruise control

Rear cross traffic alert and avoidance assist Ride and Handling Drive Modes 4WD lock mode

Multi-terrain modes

Exterior

The exterior design of Tucson looks radically different from the previous generation. It gets Hyundai's new parametric grille design with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the sides, there are sharp-looking door panels and diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, there are LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Features

Hyundai is known to pack their vehicles with a lot of features and the Tucson is no different. There is a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system, Bluelink connected car technology, wireless charger, front ventilated and heated seats, electric tailgate, dual-zone climate control and much more.

The highlight of the SUV is the Advanced Driver Aids System. This makes Tucson the only SUV in the segment to come equipped with ADAS. So, there is forward collision assistance and avoidance, blind spot detection and assistance, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, smart cruise control and much more.

Engine and gearbox

Hyundai is offering Tucson with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 156 Ps and 192 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine that produces 186 Ps and 416 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. An all-wheel drive powertrain is also available with the diesel engine.

First Published Date: