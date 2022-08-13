Hyundai Tucson: Variant-wise feature list
Hyundai has launched the facelifted Tucson in the Indian market. It gets major updates to the cabin, exterior as well as feature equipment. The prices of Tucson start at ₹27.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹34.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is offered only in two variants. There is Platinum and Signature. It is being offered with a petrol engine as well as a diesel engine. The diesel engine also gets an all-wheel drive system.
Here are the variant-wise features of the Hyundai Tucson:
|Platinum
|Signature (Over Platinum)
|Signature 4WD (Over Signature)
|Exterior
|Interior
|Safety
|ADAS
|Ride and Handling
Exterior
The exterior design of Tucson looks radically different from the previous generation. It gets Hyundai's new parametric grille design with integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps. On the sides, there are sharp-looking door panels and diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, there are LED tail lamps that are connected via a lightbar.
Features
Hyundai is known to pack their vehicles with a lot of features and the Tucson is no different. There is a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bose sound system, Bluelink connected car technology, wireless charger, front ventilated and heated seats, electric tailgate, dual-zone climate control and much more.
The highlight of the SUV is the Advanced Driver Aids System. This makes Tucson the only SUV in the segment to come equipped with ADAS. So, there is forward collision assistance and avoidance, blind spot detection and assistance, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, smart cruise control and much more.
Engine and gearbox
Hyundai is offering Tucson with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 156 Ps and 192 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine that produces 186 Ps and 416 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. An all-wheel drive powertrain is also available with the diesel engine.