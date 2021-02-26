Hyundai is all set to take the covers off of its latest SUV Bayon soon. The Korean carmaker shared more teasers and confirmed March 2 as the date for the global unveiling of the Bayon SUV.

Bayon SUV, which Hyundai claims will be its most affordable offering, will be competing in the B-segment and is likely to be Hyundai’s new flagship as an entry-level SUV in the Asian markets.

"Hyundai is already solidly established in the European SUV market, both in terms of our model range and our sales success. With the launch of an additional new B-segment model as an entry point to our line of SUV, we see a great opportunity to meet even better demand from European customers and to increase our offering in a very popular segment," said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing and Product, Hyundai Motors.

Bayon SUV owes its name to the city of Bayonne, located in southwest France. The reason for this is that it is an ideal place to carry out activities that have to do with sailing and hiking, both closely related to the character of the model. It will, by the way, be a product designed by and for Europe.

The choice of a representative city is not something new when it comes to choosing a name for a Hyundai model. For example, the Tucson and the Santa Fe are named after cities in the states of Arizona and New Mexico, in the United States, while the Kona is inspired by the so-called district of the Big Island of Hawaii.

Bayon SUV is likely to wear Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design identity, which is now common across its vehicles. The front is likely to feature an air intake band stretching across the entire face flanked by wide, narrow DRLs. The broad front grille opens at the bottom, creating a solid stance. The headlamps are separated from the DRLs.

The rear of the Bayon SUV features arrow-shaped brake lights that enhance the visual impression of width, making the rear graphic even more outstanding. They are connected by a thin red line.

The Bayon SUV is rumoured to get the same powertrain that drives the new i20. Hyundai has kept most details about the SUV's specification very close to its heart so far.

It is not clear whether Hyundai will bring this SUV to India any time soon. Given that its entry-level SUV Venue is doing good business in India, it seems unlikely that the Korean carmaker would give it a thought at this moment.