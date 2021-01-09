Hyundai recalls 471k SUVs in the US, fears fire from electrical short circuit

Hyundai's spate of recall orders has continued into 2021 with the most recent covering an additional 471,000 SUVs to the list of recalls which began around September of last year. This time around, the Korean car makers is also asking owners of vehicles which may have a possible fault in the electrical system to park these vehicles outside and in open spaces just in case there is an incident related to fire.

The seriousness of the possible fault can be ascertained from several US media reports which inform that certain cars may be having an electrical short in the on-board computers which could - in some cases - cause fire. The vehicles part of the latest recall are models of Tucson made between 2016 and 2018, and 2020 to some even made this year. Associated Press reports that Tucson SUVs equipped with Smart Control Cruise feature are not part of the list.

On its part, Hyundai has said that the latest recall is part of ongoing investigation into this same problem. There have been cases of fires in Hyundai cars but the company has confirmed no injuries have taken place because of these.

Back in September, Hyundai had recalled around 180,000 Tucson units and had said that corrosion may cause a short circuit in faulty anti-lock brake system and that this could cause a fire even with the engine off.

Hyundai and Kia have been hauled up by the country's NHTSA for delaying recall orders. Heavy fines were imposed and the companies, while highlighting that they weren't guilty of delaying recalls, informed they would pay the penalty rather than contest the order. It is reported that over eight million vehicles over the past five years have had some issue or the other. "It’s critical that manufacturers appropriately recognize the urgency of their safety recall responsibilities and provide timely and candid information to the agency about all safety issues," NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens had previously said.

Some of the other vehicles recalled previously include 2021 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015 and 2016 Veloster, 2011 to 2013 and 2016 Sonata hybrid vehicles. The vehicles have 2.4-liter, 2-liter or 1.6-liter engines.