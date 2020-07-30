Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched a variable warranty option named 'Wonder Warranty' for its Kona Electric customers.

The company says that all the existing customers now get an option to upgrade to the latest Wonder Warranty without paying any extra amount. There are three Wonder Warranty options - 3-Year/Unlimited, 4-Year/60,000 Km or 5-Year/50,000 Km. However, the Battery Warranty for 8 years /1,60,000 Km remains applicable irrespective of the Wonder Warranty option selected by the customer.

The company says that in order to extend support to its Kona EV customers, it has installed 7.2 kW AC chargers at over 50 dealerships across 30 Indian cities. Moreover, each Hyundai Kona EV is provided with 7.2 kW AC charger that enables the electric vehicle to be juiced up at the customer’s residence in just 6 hours 10 minutes.

Commenting on the launch of the new scheme for Kona Electric, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, said, “Hyundai has always kept its customers at the highest pedestal and offered unmatched customer experience. The Hyundai Kona EV has pioneered in the Future Mobility and Green Mobility space. In line with the response we have received for India’s First Fully Electric SUV, we have introduced the 'Wonder Warranty' scheme which elevates after-sales customer experience by providing them the freedom of choice and a Complete Peace of Mind."

HMIL has also introduced the Industry first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility that has been developed to provide its EV customers anywhere anytime charging support. This is currently available in cities including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Moreover, Portable Chargers support is also available for emergency charging in sync with Road Side Assistance partners in Delhi and Bengaluru.