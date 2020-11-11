Hyundai Kona EV gets charged up with new design, tech additions

Hyundai Motor has upgraded its all-electric Kona sub-compact SUV with fresh design, technology additions and safety enhancements.

The new Kona Electric gets a clean and sleek front appearance enhanced by its new-look closed grille. The new LED Daytime Running Lights emphasise the car's wide stance. There is an asymmetric charging port at the front that underscores Kona's strong statement about electric mobility. New, sharper headlamps stretch around the sides of the car.

The inner bezels of the new headlamps now incorporate multifaceted reflector (MFR) technology. Vertical air inlets placed in front of the wheel arch claddings enhance the car's aerodynamics. Another functional air intake in the lower bumper is visually enhanced by horizontal satin accent bars.

(Also read | Hyundai to recall Kona EV in South Korea over concern of fire risk)

The accent bars are retained at the rear of the car while new horizontally-stretched rear lamps complete the clean look profile. The new Kona Electric is 40 millimetres longer than the preceding model.

Side profile of the new Kona Electric

On the inside, the sub-compact electric SUV gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster for the first time. An optional 10.25-inch AVN screen that incorporates Bluelink Technology, Hyundai LIVE Services and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, is also available for the customers.

The Bluelink technology allows customers to control their car with their smartphone or voice. The app displays the vehicle's range, battery state and charging time when plugged into different public or private charging points. An advanced battery management system is also available. Other features offered by Hyundai's Bluelink feature are Remote Charging, Remote Climate Control, Last Mile Navigation, Connected Routing, Live Parking Information and Free Text Search - this allows users to enter addresses or points of interest.

(Also read | Hyundai Kona EV N Line unveiled with sporty looks and style enhancements)

The new Kona Electric is available in around 16 exterior colour options, including two-tone roof options. Customers can also select from two interior colour packages to further customise the vehicle.

Interior of the new Hyundai Kona Electric

The new Kona Electric is equipped with even more safety functions than its predecessor. The upgraded Hyundai SmartSense package includes Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning and Rear Seat Alert. There is also a new Leading Vehicle Departure Alert function which alerts the driver if they do not react fast enough when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving. The upgraded model also gets added convenience features such as second row heated seats and USB ports.

The new electric vehicle carries forward the two different zero-emissions battery electric powertrains of its predecessor. The long-range model comes with a 64 kWh battery delivering maximum power of 204 PS. The basic version has a battery capacity of 39.2 kWh with the motor delivering 136 PS. The long-range battery version has a top speed of 167 km/h while the standard-range version claims 155 km/h of top speed.