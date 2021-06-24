Hyundai Kona EV catches fire in Norway. Fire service dips it in water container

Not much details about the fire incident are available. But, the Hyundai Kona EV was parked and not charging when the fire erupted.

The local police put out a message on Twitter after the incident. The tweet reads that the emergency services are on-site in connection with a report of a fire in an electric car. "There is control on-site and it is not burning now. Some smoke still from the car. No danger of spreading. Unknown cause of fire," the tweet further added.

This was not the first time an electric car caught fire. Several fire incidents across the world have been reported involving electric vehicles. battery fires have been a concern for th4e consumers for quite a long time. However, it is not only electric cars, as internal combustion vehicles too experience fires and at higher rates.

For Hyundai as well, the fire incident in Oslo is not the only one involving a Kona EV. Another Hyundai Kona EV caught fire in South Korea while it was parked, reported segye.com.

Hyundai Kona EV is one of the bestselling electric cars from the South Korean brand across the world. It gets power from LG Energy Solution cells. Hyundai has introduced this electric SUV in India as well. It competes with MG ZS EV, Tata Nexon EV in the Indian market.