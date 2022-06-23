HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ev To Get Connected Led Taillights With Patterns, Shows Teaser

Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV to get connected LED taillights with patterns, shows teaser

Hyundai Motor had earlier teased the Ioniq 6 EV through official sketches a few days ago. It shares the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with Ioniq 5, the Korean carmaker's first fully-electric vehicle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 10:31 AM
Hyundai Motor has released the first official image of the Ioniq 6 EV. It has teased the LED connected taillights which will come with patterns.
Hyundai Motor has released the first official image of the Ioniq 6 EV. It has teased the LED connected taillights which will come with patterns.
Hyundai Motor has released the first official image of the Ioniq 6 EV. It has teased the LED connected taillights which will come with patterns.
Hyundai Motor has released the first official image of the Ioniq 6 EV. It has teased the LED connected taillights which will come with patterns.

Hyundai continues the teasing its second EV, the Ioniq 6, ahead of its global unveiling later this month. After sharing sketches of the upcoming Ioniq 6, the Korean carmaker has now shared a first glimpse at the actual electric car. A new teaser, which is the first in a series of six teasers to come in the next few days, reveals the looks of the taillights of the electric vehicle.

The short video shows the LED connected taillights at the rear which also has patterns on it. Hyundai says, “With aesthetical and aerodynamical design, Ioniq 6 is where your life changes. Ioniq 6, with a silhouette we’ve only dreamed of, is shaped with glass-like, transparent textures that reflect light exquisitely. It will connect you to another dimension, and evoke a new era."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Hyundai Motor had earlier teased the Ioniq 6 EV through official sketches a few days ago. The teaser sketches revealed that the Ioniq 6 EV will get a streamlined silhouette with clean, simple lines and will have a sophisticated and aerodynamic form. Hyundai stated the design has been done keeping in mind both the aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will share the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with Ioniq 5, the Korean carmaker's first fully-electric vehicle. This is the same platform Kia also uses for its first electric car - the EV6.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan is likely to come equipped with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is expected to get both single motor and dual-motor setup. The latter is expected to churn out maximum power of around 300 horsepower. Hyundai may also offer an N variant of the Ioniq 6 electric sedan, which is likely to share its characteristics with the Kia EV6 GT.

As far as charging capacity is concerned, Hyundai Ioniq 6 is likely to come equipped with an 800-volt technology and could withstand a load of up to 240 kW.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 6 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Electric car EVs Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution
BYD e6 has completed over 47,957,202 kilometres across India so far along with its partners,
BYD e6 enters India Book of Records for covering max distance on battery power
Self-driving logistics vehicles at the BMW Group plant at Landshut
How BMW's intelligent factory uses self-driving vehicles to automate logistics
File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Electric vehicles sales to account for 33% of global demand by 2028: Study
Electric vehicles sales to account for 33% of global demand by 2028: Study
Hyundai Aura CNG gets a new variant. Check price, features and specs
Hyundai Aura CNG gets a new variant. Check price, features and specs
2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here
2022 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India with new colour. Check price here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get updated nine-inch HD display. Check details
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza to get updated nine-inch HD display. Check details
Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note
Electric cycle subsidy for buyers in Delhi: Five things to note

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city