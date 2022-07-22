HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Interior Spied With Bucket Seats, Multi Function Steering

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spied with bucket seats, multi-function steering

The Ioniq 5, which will be Hyundai Motor's first fully electric car to get the N branding, will hit markets in 2023. The standard version will be launched in India later this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spy shots reveal multi-function steering wheel as well as sporty bucket seats. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Woopa TV)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spy shots reveal multi-function steering wheel as well as sporty bucket seats. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Woopa TV)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spy shots reveal multi-function steering wheel as well as sporty bucket seats. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Woopa TV)
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spy shots reveal multi-function steering wheel as well as sporty bucket seats. (Image courtesy: YouTube/Woopa TV)

Hyundai is all set to drive in the performance version of its first fully-electric crossover Ioniq 5 next year. The Korean carmaker recently announced the launch timeline of the Ioniq 5 N during an event earlier this week. The Ioniq 5 N will become the first fully-electric performance model from the Korean auto giant to hit the markets. Ahead of the official unveiling, the interior of the Ioniq 5 N has been revealed through spy shots, giving an idea of what to expect.

The spy shots have revealed that the Ioniq 5 N electric crossover will have sporty interior with an all-black cabin. It also gets sporty bucket seats at the front to enhance its character. The spy shots have also given a sneak peek at the steering wheel which will come with paddle shifters and other functions. The digital instrument cluster is also visible behind the steering wheel.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Casper (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The standard variants of the Ioniq 5 come with a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It is not clear if the same steering wheel will make it to the production of the performance variant as well. Other than these features, the interior is also expected to get a large digital console with one screen each for the instrument console and the infotainment system, an adjustable seat for the second row, and a sliding centre console.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on the Korean carmaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It features a futuristic exterior profile, the highlights of which include its LED headlamps with square DRLs, 20-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5 electric crossover in India later this year. The model sold in global markets comes wit a 58kWh and a 72.6kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. It is yet not confirmed as to which pack will be offered in the Indian market, more details will be available soon. The Ioniq 5 will stand as the second electric car from the South Korean brand in India after the Kona EV.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Ioniq 5 N Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EVs Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed
The Hyundai Stargazer gets a very Staria-inspired front fascia.
Maruti Ertiga rivaling Hyundai Stargazer makes global debut
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback to debut next month
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 hatchback to debut next month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spied with bucket seats, multi-function steering
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spied with bucket seats, multi-function steering
EV fire incidents: Centre serves notice to electric scooter manufacturers
EV fire incidents: Centre serves notice to electric scooter manufacturers
Amphibious combat vehicle for US troops gasps for life against waves
Amphibious combat vehicle for US troops gasps for life against waves
Ford aims to build more than half million EVs by end 2023. Here's the full plan
Ford aims to build more than half million EVs by end 2023. Here's the full plan

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city