Hyundai Ioniq 5 N interior spied with bucket seats, multi-function steering

The Ioniq 5, which will be Hyundai Motor's first fully electric car to get the N branding, will hit markets in 2023. The standard version will be launched in India later this year.

Hyundai is all set to drive in the performance version of its first fully-electric crossover Ioniq 5 next year. The Korean carmaker recently announced the launch timeline of the Ioniq 5 N during an event earlier this week. The Ioniq 5 N will become the first fully-electric performance model from the Korean auto giant to hit the markets. Ahead of the official unveiling, the interior of the Ioniq 5 N has been revealed through spy shots, giving an idea of what to expect.

The spy shots have revealed that the Ioniq 5 N electric crossover will have sporty interior with an all-black cabin. It also gets sporty bucket seats at the front to enhance its character. The spy shots have also given a sneak peek at the steering wheel which will come with paddle shifters and other functions. The digital instrument cluster is also visible behind the steering wheel.

The standard variants of the Ioniq 5 come with a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It is not clear if the same steering wheel will make it to the production of the performance variant as well. Other than these features, the interior is also expected to get a large digital console with one screen each for the instrument console and the infotainment system, an adjustable seat for the second row, and a sliding centre console.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is based on the Korean carmaker's Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It features a futuristic exterior profile, the highlights of which include its LED headlamps with square DRLs, 20-inch aerodynamically-designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a set of pixelated LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5 electric crossover in India later this year. The model sold in global markets comes wit a 58kWh and a 72.6kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. It is yet not confirmed as to which pack will be offered in the Indian market, more details will be available soon. The Ioniq 5 will stand as the second electric car from the South Korean brand in India after the Kona EV.

First Published Date: