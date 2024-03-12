Hyundai India aims to tap performance-oriented niche segment with N Line range
- Hyundai plans to bring more N Line cars in India, subject to demand. The OEM aims to add new models to the lineup every one or two years.
Hyundai Motor India is seeking to tap the fast-growing niche segment of performance-oriented cars through its N Line range of passenger vehicles, reported PTI. The South Korean auto giant launched its third N Line model in India on Monday, in the form of the much-awaited Hyundai Creta N Line. The performance-oriented iteration of the mid-size SUV joined the siblings like the i20 N Line and Venue N Line, which are already on sale in the country.
Launched at a pricing range of ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the newly launched Hyundai Creta N Line comes available in N8 and N10 trim options. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine, which is available with a six-speed manual transmission and seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). Hyundai opened booking for this SUV just a few days ago and delivery of the Creta N Line is slated to begin soon. With this SUV, the automaker is expecting to tap the growing segment of buyers who seek performance-oriented cars, hinted Hyundai Motor India's COO Tarun Garg.
He said that the Hyundai N Line models have been witnessing incremental sales volume in India every year. The carmaker claims to have sold 22,000 units of N Line badged cars so far in India. "In 2021, we sold 3,196 (units of ) N Line. In 2022, we sold 7,560 N Line and in 2023, we sold 9,718 N Line...overall 22,000 N Line....the numbers are increasing. At the same time, frankly, I don't think volume is an objective in N Line. We understand it's a niche market," Garg said.
Hyundai India's N Line strategy: What lies ahead
Speaking on the objective behind introducing more products under the N Line range, Garg said that as there is a growing niche segment of performance-oriented cars, the company wants to offer the customers unique models, which will ensure a unique experience. "We believe even if there's a niche, I think it's our responsibility to give the set of customers who are looking to have a very unique car for themselves, a very unique experience for themselves, a product," Garg reportedly said.
Speaking further on the N Line strategy, he added that the average age of these performance-oriented cars' customers is 36 years as compared to Hyundai's other customers of the normal range which is 38 years. The Hyundai official further added that the N Line models are putting a lot of halo effects on the overall brand. "Although we have sold 22,000 units of N Line, I believe many more are inspired because when this car is seen on the roads, people are inspired by those sporty looks and their desire to own a car is also there," Garg reportedly said.
He also stated that Hyundai will bring more N Line cars into India in the coming days. A new model would be introduced into the lineup every one or two years. "We had promised that every one or two years we will get one N Line. Three cars are there. We will see if there's an opportunity in the future but as of now there is no plan to have the N Line in Verna," Garg added.