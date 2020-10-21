Hyundai has launched the new i20, the third generation of Hyundai’s B-segment model first launched in 2008, in UK. The all-new i20 features a completely new design inspired by Hyundai’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity – the company’s first car in Europe to do so.

The price of the new i20 SE Connect model has been kept at £18,595 (roughly ₹17.71 lakh).

The design of the i20 has been upgraded with dynamic-looking front and rear bumpers, as well as its new radiator grille. At the side, a bold side character line and unique C-pillar design create an appealing look. It gets a lowered roof (24mm less than previous model), wider body (30mm wider) and increased length (5mm longer), while the wheelbase has also been increased by 10mm. It also gets newly-designed 17-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the new Hyundai i20 gets an airy feeling inside the cockpit, while appearing sculptured and appealing. One design highlight is the horizontal blades that cover the high and prominent dashboard. Dynamic proportions also improve roominess and visibility.

The interior of the new i20 mild hybrid is packed with high-tech convenience features





(Also read: Hyundai unveils all-new Hyundai i20 N, promises to shake up hatchback segment)

The new i20 is packed with high-tech convenience features, including 10.25-inch digital cluster, 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation, wireless phone mirroring availability and Hyundai Bluelink technology. The all-new i20 is the first Hyundai model in Europe to feature a premium Bose audio system.

Boot space has been increased by 26 litres, offering 352 litres of space for luggage with the seats up, and 1,165 litres with the seats down.

The all-new i20 is available with a 1.0 T-GDi 100PS 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain. The 48-volt system contributes to a 3-4% reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. All-new i20 is available with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT) or a newly-developed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT). iMT de-couples the engine from the transmission to enter into coasting mode, therefore saving fuel. There are two levels of coasting: with the engine still on in idle and with the engine off.