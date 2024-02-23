Hyundai Creta N Line to launch on March 11. Check details
- Hyundai Creta N Line will come with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed DCT.
Hyundai Motor India Limited started 2024 with the launch of the Creta. The facelifted version of the Creta has already garnered over 60,000 bookings. Now, the brand has announced that they will be unveiling the N Line version of the Creta on March 11th. The patent images and spy shots have already been leaked of the upcoming mid-size SUV.
Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. It puts out 158 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. As of now, this engine is only available with a 7-speed DCT.
The manufacturer will also make a few mechanical changes to the sportier version. For instance, the suspension will be firmed up for better handling. Then there will be a different exhaust for a raspier note.
Apart from this, there will be some cosmetic changes as well. So, expect a sportier-looking front and rear design with new bumpers. On the sides, there will be new alloy wheels. Hyundai would also offer new colour schemes with dual-tone painted roof options and a new matte colour will also be on offer. There is a rear spoiler, N Line badging and a faux diffuser at the rear. The exterior comes with red accents.
The interior will also updated with sporty touches. There is a new N Line steering wheel which is leather-wrapped and has red stitching. The dashboard has red inserts on it and the infotainment system is also surrounded by a red bezel. Then there is the new gear lever which is specific to N Line versions of the Creta.