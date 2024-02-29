Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch

Select Hyundai dealerships have opened bookings for its upcoming Creta N Line unofficially ahead of the SUV's launch on 11th March 2024. Speaking to HT Auto, a Hyundai dealership has confirmed that the pre-booking for the upcoming SUV has commenced and interested buyers can book the Creta N Line at a token amount of ₹25,000, which is refundable in case the customer wants to cancel the booking later. However, official bookings for the SUV via the automaker's web portal are yet to commence.

Speaking of the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line, it will come wearing the brand's N Line-specific signature Thunder Blue paint scheme with a black roof. Similar to the Hyundai Venue N Line and i20 N Line, the Thunder Blue paint scheme will get red accents on different parts. Besides this colour scheme, the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will come with distinctive styling compared to the standard version of the popular midsize SUV. It will get a sportier and more aggressive styling with redesigned front and rear bumpers. The SUV will be available in different colour options as well and in two variant choices - N8 and N10.

Just like the exterior, the upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will come with distinctive styling inside its cabin as well. It will get a sporty all-black theme with contrasting red stitching and inserts in various places. Expect the SUV to come loaded with features including a dual display setup, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, wireless charger, and ambient lighting among others. On the safety front, the SUV will get six airbags and an ADAS suite among other features.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line will be powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of generating 158 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission options, the Creta N Line will be offered in both a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

