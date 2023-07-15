HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Faceilft Receives 13,424 Pre Orders In Just One Day

Kia Seltos facelift receives 13,424 pre-orders in just one day

Kia India has announced that they have recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50% to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia will soon announce the prices of Seltos facelift in the Indian market.
Kia will soon announce the prices of Seltos facelift in the Indian market.

The bookings for the Kia Seltos commenced only on July 14, 2023, and were made available to customers through the official Kia India website, as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying an initial amount of 25,000.

The Seltos facelift will be sold with three engine options. There will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine. Kia discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and replaced it with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. It produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Also Read : 2023 Kia Seltos launched with ADAS: 5 things to know

There are no changes to the diesel engine and the naturally aspirated engine. Both of them are 1.5-litre units and produce around 115 bhp. The petrol engine puts out 144 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. On the other hand, the diesel engine produces 250 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

For 2023, the major updates are redesigned exterior, a new dashboard with a revised central console, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Apart from this, there is an Advanced Driver Aids System and loads of standard safety features.

Watch: Kia Seltos facelift SUV: First Look

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, "It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry. Building upon the tremendous success of our K-Code initiative, we are actively exploring the possibility of extending this groundbreaking program to our future launches as well. "

First Published Date: 15 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 265 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VROKLA Leak Proof Spray Leakage Repair Waterproof Spray for Leakage Roof Waterproof Sealant Spray Rubber Paint for Waterproofing Spray Water Leakage Spray Waterproof Leak Filler Spray (Black, 450ml)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.