Kia Seltos facelift receives 13,424 pre-orders in just one day

Kia India has announced that they have recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50% to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units.

The bookings for the Kia Seltos commenced only on July 14, 2023, and were made available to customers through the official Kia India website, as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying an initial amount of ₹25,000.

The Seltos facelift will be sold with three engine options. There will be a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine. Kia discontinued the 1.4-litre turbo petrol unit and replaced it with a more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit. It produces 158 bhp and 253 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

There are no changes to the diesel engine and the naturally aspirated engine. Both of them are 1.5-litre units and produce around 115 bhp. The petrol engine puts out 144 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic transmission. On the other hand, the diesel engine produces 250 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

For 2023, the major updates are redesigned exterior, a new dashboard with a revised central console, a digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof. Apart from this, there is an Advanced Driver Aids System and loads of standard safety features.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, "It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry. Building upon the tremendous success of our K-Code initiative, we are actively exploring the possibility of extending this groundbreaking program to our future launches as well. "

