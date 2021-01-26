Hyundai is readying its Tata Safari rival in the form of the upcoming Creta seven-seater SUV which has now been caught amidst road-testing once again. As the name suggests, the new SUV is an extension of the highly popular new-gen Creta five-seat model which was introduced in the country last year.

As per previous spy images, it will feature a very Creta-like exterior styling, while the inside structural changes will be major. It will sport similar high mounter LED DRLs, and split front headlamps as found on the existing Creta. The front main grille will be revised, along with the sportier set of bumpers which will contribute to a slightly distinctive look. Over the side, it will come with a longer overhang and the extended overall length will also make it look more premium than its traditional counterpart. The rear section will feature a redesigned tailgate with wider split-LED taillights and bumper.

Goes without saying, it will benefit from a larger cabin space and will accommodate seven occupants instead of five. Also, expect a longer list of comfort and convenience features to grace the longer version of Creta. This will also keep it in competition with the segment rivals such as the Hector Plus and the Tata Safari 2021. The latter will be launched in the country next month.

In terms of mechanicals, the longer Creta will sport the familiar 138bhp/242Nm 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol unit, and 113bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel engines. The transmission unit will likely include a seven-speed DCT, while a six-speed torque converter may be offered as an option.

The SUV is expected to be launched in the Indian market by mid-2021, though there has been no official announcement regarding its India introduction. In terms of pricing, expect it to cost slightly higher than the current model which starts from ₹9.82 Lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.