Hyundai Casper Van, cute compact car with massive boot, launched in home market

Hyundai Casper Van, cute compact car with massive boot, launched in home market

Hyundai Casper Van has two seats for passengers which means the entire back portion of the car can be utilized for cargo.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2022, 10:45 AM
Hyundai Casper Van cleverly opens up to allow for a lot of cargo space. 
Hyundai Casper Van cleverly opens up to allow for a lot of cargo space. 

Hyundai Casper ultra compact vehicle has been quite a hit in the South Korean market since its official debut here last year. Its small dimensions and a well-appointed cabin has made it an ideal choice for many urban city commuters and building on the initial burst of positive response, Hyundai has now launched the Casper Van in the market here.

From the outside, the Hyundai Casper Van is identical to the Casper - complete with LED headlights with DRLs, clean radiator grille and a pronounced skid plate. But what makes the Casper Van unique is that it is a two-seater version of the regular Casper and therefore opens up a whole lot of boot space, considering the overall dimension of the vehicle of course. With the rear seats removed, there is 940 litres of boot space in the vehicle. Reports suggest that Hyundai has also added metal bars on the rear side windows to ensure the cargo doesn't slam into the glass windows.

At under 3600 mm length, Hyundai Capser has a very compact proportion which helps its case in city conditions.
At under 3600 mm length, Hyundai Capser has a very compact proportion which helps its case in city conditions.

In terms of features, Casper Van also makes use of a 4.2 digital infotainment screen, has USB ports and offers Bluetooth connectivity. Casper and Casper Van also come with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features like Lane Keep Assist, Forward-Collision Warning and Cruise Control. There are also a host of optional extras like heated steering wheel, premium upholstery, among others.

The Casper Van could potentially appeal to two-member families in South Korea who have frequent travel or relocation requirements.

But if you are anywhere outside South Korea and have been waiting for the Casper to hit a Hyundai store near you, the wait may not be worth it as present because the Koreans have not made any revelations on if and when Casper would go to foreign shores. While there is a growing preference for small vehicles in Asian and European markets, Hyundai seems content in letting Casper play within South Korea for now.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2022, 10:45 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Casper Casper Hyundai Motor Company
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

