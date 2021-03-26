Hyundai is working on a small-sized entry-level car codenamed 'AX1'. It is expected to sit as the newest addition in India's recently sparked segment which has offerings such as the Maruti S-Presso and the Renault Kwid. As the spy image (above) hints, the development of the AX1 is still in a middle stage and the micro-SUV may make its official public debut only by late 2021 or early 2022.

The spy image shows two different variants of the car. While the model on the left appears to be the top-spec trim, the middle one might be a lower-spec trim. Albeit, most of the details on the AX1 seem to be hiding under a thick layer of camouflage, future sighting may reveal more information on this upcoming S-Presso rival. Expect the entry-level trim of the Hyundai AX1 to sport some basic features such as steel rims, fender-mounted turn indicators, roof antenna, etc.

Under the hood, it may receive any of the three engine options – 83 PS 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, 75 PS 1.2L diesel engine, and 100 PS 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, much like the Grand i10 Nios.

The Hyundai AX1 will have to rub shoulders with the Maruti Suzuki S Presso, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Renault Kwid and the upcoming Tata HBX which is said to go on sale in India in the second half of 2021.

As far as the Indian market goes, the production-spec version of the AX1 could be priced somewhere in the range of ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).