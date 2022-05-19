Honda teases Prologue, its adventure-ready electric SUV designed virtually

HT Auto
Honda will launch the Prologue electric SUV for global markets within the next two years. The first official sketch gives an idea how the fully electric SUV will look like.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 May 2022, 09:13 AM
Honda has released the first sketch showcasing the design of its new all-electric SUV Prologue, set to launch in 2024. This is Honda's first model designed through virtual reality visualisation, is an adventure-ready SUV. A team of designers from the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles produced the virtual reality to overcome challenges related to remote work requirements during the Covid pandemic. They collaborated virtually with members of the Honda design and development team in Japan.

The Prologue 's exterior styling shows Honda's global design language, along with a long wheelbase, shorter overhang and a rugged stance fitted with high-performance tires.

"As project leader for the exterior styling capabilities of the Honda Prologue , it was exciting to work with a team of young, up-and-coming designers to create an SUV with clean, simple lines and a strong influence from our global EV models, including the Honda:e," said Jiro Ikeda, Exterior Design Leader. “We have balanced it with a neo-rugged look, already seen in our current lines, to ensure that the Honda Prologue represents a true Honda EV," he added.

The team also focused on ergonomics, refining the bodywork with the guideline of having a simple surface, fewer lines, to improve range and reduce cabin noise.

"Two years ago we announced a plan, positioned as a smart strategy, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM. The result is not just a more efficient process, but a great looking new vehicle, the Honda Prologue," said Mamadou Diallo, vice president of Automobile Sales for American Honda Motor. “Our dealers are excited about the Prologue and the fact that it's just Honda's first volume EV, along with engineering more Honda EVs that we'll start building in the near future."

To reach its global goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2030, with a volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has set an ambitious schedule for the introduction of electric vehicles based on three phases until 2030.

Honda Prologue, co-developed with GM, forms the first phase. In the second, Honda will start the production and sale of Honda models based on the e: Architecture. In the final phase, which will start in five years from now, the Japanese carmaker will start production and sale of a new series of affordable electric vehicles based on the new vehicle architecture developed jointly with GM.

 

First Published Date: 19 May 2022, 09:13 AM IST
