Honda to accelerate electrification of its Indian car and two-wheeler lineup

Japanese auto major Honda aims to accelerate its electrification attempt in the Indian market. The auto major that sells cars and two-wheelers in the country, has said that it sees India as one of its key markets and will accelerate electrification efforts here, reported PTI. Honda also said that it will continue to invest in India, as part of the brand's future growth strategy.

29 Oct 2023
Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. India being the seventh largest market for the Japanese company, the automaker aims to accelerate its efforts of electrification of vehicles in the country, revealed Honda Motor President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe. He also said that India is a big market and it is the market where electrification is rapidly progressing for both cars and two-wheelers.

Honda's global business, Asian Honda Motor Co President & CEO and Head of Regional Operations (Asia & Oceania) Toshio Kuwahara said that India is quite important for the automaker because of its scale. "When we look at the Asia Pacific region, electrification or the market for electric vehicles is going to be critical and because India is an important one, we think that there should be an emphasis on India as well," he added.

Honda Cars India has already announced that it will launch five new SUVs in the Indian market by 2030 and one of them will be a fully electric model. The EV will come as a zero-emission iteration of the Honda Elevate midsize SUV that was launched in India a few months back in an attempt to revive the brand's sales numbers. The automaker has also revealed that it is emphasising on SUVs to grow bigger in India considering the fact that utility vehicles in the country market are witnessing rising demands and sales over the last few years.

