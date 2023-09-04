Honda Elevate launch: Can it take on the might of Korean SUVs?

Honda Elevate SUV has its task cut out against formidable rivals The compact SUV segment has become fiercely competitive with new models being introduced every year. SUVs have taken over from the small cars in India as the new backbone of the auto industry with sales growing in leaps and bounds in recent years. Little wonder that Honda has finally made its foray into the compact SUV segment, abeit a bit late than most others. The Elevate will have to fight the dominance of the Korean carmakers in the segment. Hyundai Creta remains the top choice in the segment since its launch. Kia Seltos, in its new avatar, promises to renew rivalry with Creta. The rise of Maruti Suzuki in the SUV segment with Grand Vitara has intensified competition in the segment. However, before these three, Honda Elevate will have to beat the others in the segment including the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs.

Elevate is Honda's 'India first' SUV Honda Cars has said that the Elevate SUV has been designed and developed with the Indian market in mind. The carmaker showcased the Elevate for the first time on June 6 this year. It was also the first time that Elevate was shown to the world. The Elevate SUV will launch in India first, and then across other global markets, making it a India-first model. Elevate shows the importance Honda associates with the Indian market. Honda has slipped in terms of sales among the big carmakers in India. The Elevate is expected to give it enough push to revive its fortunes in the country.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV first drive review - Can it take on the might of the Koreans?

