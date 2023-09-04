Honda Elevate launch: Can it take on the might of Korean SUVs?
Here are all the live and latest updates from the launch of Honda Elevate SUV.
Honda Elevate SUV has its task cut out against formidable rivals
The compact SUV segment has become fiercely competitive with new models being introduced every year. SUVs have taken over from the small cars in India as the new backbone of the auto industry with sales growing in leaps and bounds in recent years. Little wonder that Honda has finally made its foray into the compact SUV segment, abeit a bit late than most others. The Elevate will have to fight the dominance of the Korean carmakers in the segment. Hyundai Creta remains the top choice in the segment since its launch. Kia Seltos, in its new avatar, promises to renew rivalry with Creta. The rise of Maruti Suzuki in the SUV segment with Grand Vitara has intensified competition in the segment. However, before these three, Honda Elevate will have to beat the others in the segment including the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs.
Elevate is Honda's 'India first' SUV
Honda Cars has said that the Elevate SUV has been designed and developed with the Indian market in mind. The carmaker showcased the Elevate for the first time on June 6 this year. It was also the first time that Elevate was shown to the world. The Elevate SUV will launch in India first, and then across other global markets, making it a India-first model. Elevate shows the importance Honda associates with the Indian market. Honda has slipped in terms of sales among the big carmakers in India. The Elevate is expected to give it enough push to revive its fortunes in the country.
Watch: Honda Elevate SUV first drive review - Can it take on the might of the Koreans?
Honda's tryst with SUVs in India
Honda Cars' luck with SUVs in India has not been as good as the Koreans. The first SUV that the Japanese auto giant launched in India was the CRV. The model, which was sold between 2003 and 2020, was part of the premium segment rivalling the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavours SUVs. The CRV has been the longest-surviving SUV model from the carmaker in India.
Honda later introduced two more SUVs - the BR-V and WR-V. Both these models, like the CRV have now been pulled out of the markets after they failed to push sales for the Japanese carmaker. Launched in 2016, the BR-V survived only four years while the WR-V sub-compact SUV was discontinued in April this year after existing for just six years.
Honda pins its hopes on the Elevate to break its SUV jinx in India. The Elevate could become the make or break model for the carmaker which offers only two sedans - City and Amaze - in its fleet.