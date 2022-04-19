Honda City e:HEV Hybrid sedan production starts, mileage claim of 26.5 kmpl

Honda has unveiled the hybrid version of the City mid-size sedan. The pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.

Honda Cars India has rolled out the first of its 2022 City e:HEV Hybrid sedan ahead of its launch. The first units of the Honda City Hybrid was rolled out of the assembly lines of the Japanese carmaker's facility in Tapukara, located in Rajasthan. The new purely-hybrid City sedan was recently unveiled by the Japanese carmaker. Honda has started to accept bookings for the City Hybrid sedan already. The official price launch of the sedan is likely to happen in the next couple of weeks.

Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO at Honda Cars India Limited, said, “It’s a delight to share that we are commencing the production of the City e:HEV from our Tapukara facility in the state of Rajasthan. The milestone also marks our commitment to bring advanced technologies for Indian customers and beginning of our electrification journey in India. As a company, we have always been aligned with the Government of India’s vision of Make in India as well as bringing environmentally friendly technologies."

“We have received an overwhelming response to the City e: HEV since its unveil earlier this month. The trust and passion exuberated by our customers highlight their preference for a strong hybrid from Honda. Honda City e:HEV is a very practical and stress free solution for our customers who are seeking electrified mobility," Tsumura added.

Honda unveiled the new City Hybrid sedan on April 14. It is going to be the first pure hybrid model in the mid-size sedan segment in India. The Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl. It offers three drive modes which include all-electric, hybrid and engine power.

The Honda City Hybrid is powered by two motors which are paired with its 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine. The engine can generate maximum output of 117 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The sedan makes use of electrical energy generated through braking and self-charges the Lithium-ion battery pack without the need to manually charge the battery.

The Honda City Hybrid appears similar to the fifth generation ICE model currently available in India. The only major differences are the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, new claw-type fog light garnish and the e:HEV badging at the rear.

2022 Honda City e:HEV Hybrid also offers several safety features, including ADAS features thanks to its Honda Sensing technology. These include Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation, Auto High Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. There are other conventional safety features like disc brakes on all four wheels, Hill Hold Assist, Parking Hold, Lane Watch Camera, Multi Angle rear view camera, ABS with EBD, six airbags and more.

