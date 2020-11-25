Canadian company Inkas has launched a newly designed 2021 Mercedes-Benz V-Class that offers premium security features and high-trim interior elements. The vehicle is equipped with innovative lightweight armor providing protection to the CEN BR6 armoring level. It can withstand the explosion of two hand grenades detonated simultaneously below the floor of the minivan.

Inkas has added armoring to the V-Class' entire perimeter, ceiling, floor, as well as integrated its own proprietary overlap system to protect door seams. The armored vehicle features state-of-the-art armoring solutions including premium ballistic glass, upgraded brakes and suspension, runflat tires, and a P/A system. There is also a strobe lighting to further enhance the security of the vehicle.

The vehicle is ideal for transporting VIP clients or for long rides in hostile areas. It can fit in eight occupants including the driver and offers various seating arrangements for more comfort. The second-row seats offer folding tables and cupholders, making the armored SUV ideal for long business trips.

Inkas says the armoring of the vehicle does not hinder the comfort of the interior cabin, specifically noted by the OEM-sized bulletproof glass. Significant engineering reinforcements to the sliding door mechanisms and structure help support the extra weight of the ballistic glass installed within the doors, while also keeping the automatic mechanism fully operable.

Interior of the armored Mercedes V-Class. (Pic courtesy: Inkas)

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz V-Class sources power from a 2.0-litre Gasoline V4 engine that comes mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission unit and produces 163 hp at 3,800.

In August, Inkas had launched an armored version of the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG VIP Limo. The vehicle can withstand an explosion from two hand grenades detonated simultaneously below the limousine floor. It uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine delivering 577 horsepower, and 627 lb-ft of torque.