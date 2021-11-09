Greek 'ultracar' Chaos breaks cover with 3,000 horsepower, exorbitant price tag

Greek startup SP Automotive has launched what it claims to be the ‘planet’s first ultracar' with 3,000 horsepower on offer. Aptly named Chaos, the vehicle has been priced at a staggering amount of $6.4 million for its base model that churns out 2,000 hp (1,491 kW). The pricing goes up to $14.4 million for the top-of-the-line variant with 3,000 hp.

After teasing the vehicle for some time, the car has been showcased in its full glory now. The Chaos sources power from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V10 engine coupled with some form of hybrid assist. The base Earth Version can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than 1.9 seconds and gets a top speed of 499 kilometers per hour.

The more powerful Zero Gravity version can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than 1.5 seconds and also gets a top speed of 499 kilometers per hour. The less-powerful version uses a slightly detuned version of the same 4.0-litre V10 engine with no hybrid assist. Both the engines come mated to the same eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the ‘ultracar’ pair also gets an all-wheel drive system as standard.

The Greek Chaos ultracar gets a set of 22-inch, 3D-printed wheels.

With all the power available at its disposal, SP Automotive says that the Chaos will shake up all previous speed records as it will attempt to break nearly such record in the book, Motor 1 reported. It will try to break the Porsche 911 GT2 RS’s Nurburgring time record of 6:43:30, the SSC Tuatara’s 286.1-mph top speed run as well as the Rimac Nevera’s 8.58-second quarter-mile record.

SP Automotive plans to make somewhere between 15 and 20 units of the Chaos, all built by hands, and the first round of deliveries will likely begin as early as next year, the report stated. However, the company could increase this number to 100 units depending on the customer demand.