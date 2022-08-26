HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Golf R “20 Years” Is The Fastest Volkswagen R Model To Go Around Nürburgring

Golf R “20 Years” is the fastest Volkswagen R model to go around Nürburgring

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years will be sold only for one year making it a special edition.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2022, 19:09 PM
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years looks very similar to the standard Golf R.
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years looks very similar to the standard Golf R.
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years looks very similar to the standard Golf R.
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years looks very similar to the standard Golf R.

To mark the 20-year anniversary of the Golf R, Volkswagen has introduced Golf R “20 Years". There are several mechanical upgrades to the hot hatchback because of which the lap time around the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife has improved by a good 4 seconds when compared to the current Golf R that is sold in the global market. The Golf R 20 Years completed the lap in 7:47.31 minutes. The lap time was set by Touring car race driver and Volkswagen R development driver Benjamin Leuchter.

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years comes with the same powertrain as the standard Golf R. So, it is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder that has been turbocharged. But the power output has now been bumped up to 333 PS while the torque output stays the same at 420 Nm. The standard Golf R produces 320 PS of max power. Because of the added power, the acceleration time of 0-100 kmph has gone down by .1 of a second to 4.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 kmph.

Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years on Nürburgring-Nordschleife.
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years on Nürburgring-Nordschleife.
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years on Nürburgring-Nordschleife.
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years on Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The gearbox is the same 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission but now it has been tuned to be more intensive. The exhaust system has also been tweaked. The manufacturer says that the engine response has also been improved. Moreover, the Golf R 20 Years is also all-wheel drive which decreases the chances of traction breaking.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Golf R 20 Years comes with more standard equipment such as gets R- Performance package, Driving Dynamics Manager and R-Performance Torque Vectoring. There are also two additional driving modes known as Drift and Special. The standard driving modes are Race, Sport and Comfort. There is also an Individual mode that can be set up by the driver as per his reference. Leuchter used the Special driving mode which is developed especially for Nürburgring-Nordschleife. The Special mode puts the suspension into the soft setting and the engine performance is at the highest level.

 

 

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2022, 19:09 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Golf R Golf R Volkswagen Hot hatchback
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Volkswagen now allows customers to own the new Virtus sedan with just one month’s security deposit and an advance rental.
Volkswagen adds Virtus to subscription models, monthly rent less than 27,000
Honda has introduced new paint schemes for the Premium Editions.
Honda Activa Premium Edition launched at 75,400
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Lamborghini has unveiled its much-awaited Urus Performante SUV which promises to raise the bar of the already popular Lamborghini Urus in terms of sportiness and performance. Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the Lamborghini Urus Performante is not only suitable for road but for every environment. 
In pics: Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Golf R “20 Years” is the fastest Volkswagen R model to go around Nürburgring
Golf R “20 Years” is the fastest Volkswagen R model to go around Nürburgring
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail
2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Launch Today in India, Check Price and Other Detail
In pics: 2022 Range Rover is an opulent SUV
In pics: 2022 Range Rover is an opulent SUV
Audi announces official entry in Formula 1
Audi announces official entry in Formula 1
Mercedes starts production of all-electric EQS SUV in Alabama
Mercedes starts production of all-electric EQS SUV in Alabama

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city