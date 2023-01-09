HT Auto
Gloster expensive by 1 lakh as MG Motor hikes price across all models

As MG Motor gears up for its first major launch of the year with the new Hector 2023, all other models from the carmaker have received price hikes. Amid rising input costs and other factors, several carmakers in India have hiked car prices from the start of this year. MG Motor has joined the bandwagon with all its models becoming expensive. The biggest hike has been implemented on its flagship SUV Gloster with a hike of up to 1 lakh.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM
MG Motor has hiked prices of all its models in India, including that of the ZS EV electric SUV, from January.
The smallest hike on Gloster SUV, which rivals the like of Toyota Fortuner in India, has been on the Savvy 2WD variant. With an increase of 55,000, the new price for the variant now is 39 lakh (ex-showroom). The two base variants - Super and Sharp - have received price hike of 60,000. The Gloster prices now start from 32.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 41.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Savvy 4WD variant.

The Hector SUV, which is MG Motor's best-selling model in the country, has received price hike of up to 30,000 across its variants. Similar hike has been implemented on Hector Plus variants too. The price of the Hector SUV now starts from 14.73 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 20.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Sharp (diesel) variant. The Hector Plus models will now come at a starting price of 15.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up to 21.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Astor SUV, the first in its segment to offer ADAS features, has received a uniform hike of 20,000 across all variants. The price of the Creta, Seltos rival now starts from 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 18.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Savvy Turbo automatic variant.

The ZS EV, MG's only electric offering in India, has received a price hike of 40,000 across variants. The price of the electric SUV after the revision starts from 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor Hector Hector Plus Gloster Astor ZS EV
