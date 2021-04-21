The auto industry around the world has been passing through a great transformation phase, where the industry is witnessing multi-dimensional changes. One of these changes is certainly the introduction of electric vehicles in the wake of the growing imposition of stringent emission norms, global warming, etc.

(Also Read: Tesla Model X beats Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared in tug of war. Watch here)

Several countries are moving to set deadlines for complete electric mobility adoption over the next few decades. The automakers too are thriving to meet the deadlines and to grab a chunk of the EV market. The automakers are not only working on new electric vehicles but also improving batteries, readily available charging infrastructure.

The global electric vehicle sales have increased by 65% between 2017-2018, clocking 2.1 million EVs. Despite the global economic crisis, the sales figures remained steady in 2019 as well.

However, the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and the related lockdowns around the world has resulted in a drop in sales for electric vehicles by 25% in the first quarter of 2020. However, despite multiple headwinds, electric vehicles are witnessing an increasing demand globally and expected to see a surge in sales in the coming years.

According to a study by BNEF, electric vehicles will contribute at least 10% of the worldwide passenger vehicle sales by 2025, which will grow to 28% by 2030 and 58% by 2040. In 2021, the world automobile industry is set to witness the launch of several electric vehicles. Here are five of them.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster electric sportscar gets a suave apprearance.

British auto manufacturer MG Motors has revealed the MG Cyberster, which is claimed to be the world's first-ever pure electric super sports car with a gaming cockpit. The MG Cyberster is predicted to be mass-produced soon.

The car gets MGB Roadster’s classic European convertible body style and a solid sports car posture. It boasts Windhunter front face design. Inside the cabin, the car gets a pure gaming appearance. The MG Cyberster comes with modular battery technology ensuring an 800 km range. It is able to sprint to 0-100 kmph in 3 seconds. The Cyberster gets an autonomous L3 intelligent driving system.

2021 Tesla Model 3

The new Tesla Model 3 comes with host of updated inside out.

Tesla Model 3 is certainly the bestselling model and the main revenue generator for the US-based electric car manufacturer. The EV manufacturer has finally unveiled the production version of the long-anticipated updated version of Model 3.

The updated Tesla Model 3 is launching this year and interestingly, Tesla will enter the Indian market with this model. The car comes with a host of updates, at the exterior and inside the cabin as well. The interior receives an updated touchscreen infotainment system, an upgraded sound system, 12-way power-adjustable heated front seats, faux leather seats, power-folding, and auto-dimming heated mirrors, a tinted glass roof, four USB-C ports, and wireless phone charging, etc.

Audi e-Tron

Audi e-tron SUV is the biggest bet from the car maker in the luxury electric car space.

The Audi e-Tron and the Audi e-Tron Sportback are two models that are ready to hit the Indian market in a couple of months. The Audi e-Tron comes as the brand's first all-electric model in India. Expected to be priced at ₹1.40 crore, the car will arrive in the country through the CBU route.

The Audi e-Tron gets power from dual electric motors powering each axle. It gets the Audi Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. The Audi e-Tron can do 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, claims the German luxury carmaker. The e-Tron is capable of running a range of 400 km on a single charge.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV is ready to hit the Indian showrooms this year.

Volvo introduced the XC40 SUV in the Indian market with a diesel engine. However, after that, the company decided to shelve the diesel motors and brought in the petrol engine in place. Now, the automaker is gearing up to introduce the third avatar of the XC40 in India and this one will be all-electric.

Dubbed as the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the electric SUV is ready to hit the Indian showrooms this year. The Volvo XC40 Recharge draws power from a 402 hp powertrain that allows the car to go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. The electric SUV is claimed to deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge.

Mercedes EQS

The EQS is the first product to be fully based on Mercedes' all electric platform. It has a smoothly-flowing front grille with the prominent Mercedes tri-star logo.

Mercedes-Benz EQS is the electric flagship sedan of the automaker. The EQS has been revealed recently. The S-Class of electric cars comes with a suave and eye-catching design and a host of unique features.

The most interesting feature of the car is the mammoth screen on the dashboard that stretches from one side to the other. Combined, the screen - called MBUX Hyperscreen, measuring 55 inches.