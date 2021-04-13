It is not a common sight when a large and highly powerful 4x4 true blue SUV powered by an internal combustion engine competes with an all electric premium car in a tug of war. However, in this case, a Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared competed with a Tesla Model X and guess what happened. The Tesla Model X won the game in 2:1 result against the Mercedes G550.

No wonder, a Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared looks intimidating with its massive appearance, if we compare it with the Tesla Model X.

The two cars fought the duel three times and the Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared won the first duel. However, the next two were won by the Tesla Model X, thanks to its highly powerful electric motor. It can give an idea, what the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck or the GMC Hummer EV can do in such a scenario.

The two vehicles in the duel, the Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared and the Tesla Model X were undoubtedly unmatched vehicles. But the competition was truly entertaining between these two.

The Mercedes G550 4x4 Squared is a limited edition model that was built only 500 units for the global market. The true blue offroader is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 bi-turbo engine. Apart from the highly powerful engine, the vehicle comes with lightweight construction.

On the other hand, the Tesla Model X is available in two variants, Long Range and Plaid. The Model X Long Range churns out 670 hp of power output and the car is capable of sprinting 0-96 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The Tesla Model X Plaid kicks out 1020 hp power output from its triple motor electric powertrain, which enables it to accelerate 0-96 kmph in 2.5 seconds.