From Maruti, Honda to Renault, almost all the major carmakers are offering heavy discounts for the month of April 2021. There are also special offers and benefits being offered on the purchase of small cars and hatchbacks such as Renault Kwid, Maruti Baleno and Hyundai Santro. Here's the list of top discounts being rolled out on cars this month.

Renault Kwid 1.0-litre:

Renault recorded a 278% growth in terms of Year-on-Year sales last mo, and now to keep the momentum rolling, the French automaker has announced a slew of new discounts on its cars for April. Its popular entry-level car - Kwid is currently being offered on a direct cash discount of ₹10,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹20,000. Moreover, there is also a corporate discount available amounting ₹10,000, but these benefits are limited only to the 1.0-litre variants. On the other hand, a loyalty bonus of ₹10,000 is being offered on all Kwid variants.

Apart from the Kwid, Renault is also showering discounts on its models such as the Triber, Kiger and Duster SUV.

Honda City:

Honda is offering discounts and benefits on the purchase of its all-new fifth-generation City sedan. It is currently available for purchase with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 on all variants. In addition, there is also a ₹5,000 loyalty bonus for its existing customers. But there are no benefits available on the previous fourth-generation City for April.

Similar benefits are also being offered on other Honda cars such as the Amaze compact sedan and WR-V.

Maruti Baleno:

The Maruti Baleno is being offered with total benefits up to ₹33,000. The amount includes a cash discount of up to ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹3,000. These benefits are applicable to the base-spec Sigma variant of the Baleno hatchback. On the other hand, there is no cash discount on Baleno’s CVT variants.

Other Maruti cars such as the Igniz, Ciaz XL-6 and S-Cross are also available at similar discounts.

Hyundai Santro:

Hyundai Motor India has announced benefits up to ₹35,000 on the purchase of its tallboy hatchback - Santro. This amount includes up to ₹20,000 of a direct cash discount, and up to ₹10,000 of exchange bonus. In addition to that, there's also a corporate discount of ₹5,000 being offered on the purchase of Santro.

Tata Nexon and Harrier SUVs:

Tata's B-segment compact SUV – Nexon's diesel variant is up for grabs with an exchange benefit of ₹15,000. On the other hand, Harrier’s Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+, and XZA+ can be bought with an exchange bonus of ₹40,000. Other trims of the Harrier SUV are available with a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹25,000 and ₹40,000, respectively.

Mahindra XUV300 and XUV500 SUVs:

Customers can reap out total benefits of up to ₹44,500 on the purchase of Mahindra's compact SUV - XUV300 in April. This amount includes a direct cash discount of ₹10,000, an exchange bonus of ₹25,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,500.

The bigger XUV500 is available with rather heavy discounts. Mahindra is offering benefits up to ₹85,800 on the purchase of XUV500. This includes up to ₹36,800 of cash discount, an exchange bonus of up to ₹25,000 and a corporate discount of ₹9,000.

Note: Offers and discounts may vary depending upon the dealer location.



