HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Smartphone Tech Prowess May Help Ford Cars Detect 'hidden' Pedestrians

Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians

Ford's new technology uses smartphone-based Bluetooth connectivity to alert drivers about unseen objects, pedestrians, bicyclists, construction objects and construction workers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2022, 10:58 AM
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market. (REUTERS)
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market. (REUTERS)
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market. (REUTERS)
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.

Ford is toying with a new smartphone-based advanced safety technology that allows the cars to see pedestrians who are hidden from the vehicle's view. This comes as an addition to the advanced safety technologies that modern vehicles use to see around them. These technologies include blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection etc.

(Also Read: Cheers to that! New tech to help cars detect when you're drunk, prevent drive)

The conventional camera and radar-based safety technologies require line-of-sight detection. This means these technologies are unable to detect objects, people, and bicyclists that are obscured from the view line. The US auto major aims to change that by bringing in new smartphone-based communication technology. This is claimed to detect such objects, people using Bluetooth Low Energy technology.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The automaker has already joined hands with Ohio State University, T-Mobile, Tome Software, Commsignia, and PSS to research the viability of this technology. The technology is claimed to allow Ford vehicles to differentiate between pedestrians and bicyclists. This comes after the fatalities related to crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists increased substantially in 2021.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about this technology, Jim Buczkowski, Ford's executive director of research and advanced engineering, said that the automaker is now exploring ways to expand vehicle sensing capability for areas where the drivers cannot see. He also said that this would help people drive even more confidently on roads increasingly shared by others using their two feet or two wheels.

The automaker also claimed that it is not only thinking about pedestrians and bicyclists only. It is planning to expand the coverage horizon of this technology beyond that in order to make driving vehicles much safer. It would be able to alert the Ford vehicles by detecting construction zones and construction workers as well. In a nutshell, Ford is foreseeing a future where vehicles would become significantly safer than now. Not only drivers but pedestrians and bicyclists too will be safer in that process.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2022, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Ford car safety
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader
Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford toying with new safety tech that allows the car to see hidden pedestrians
Ford toying with new safety tech that allows the car to see hidden pedestrians
Cheers to that! New tech to help cars detect when you're drunk, prevent drive
Cheers to that! New tech to help cars detect when you're drunk, prevent drive
No power, no worry: Delhi roads to soon be peppered with EV charging points
No power, no worry: Delhi roads to soon be peppered with EV charging points
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
Skoda Vision GT electric racing car looks like an electric red devil from Mars
Skoda Vision GT electric racing car looks like an electric red devil from Mars

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city