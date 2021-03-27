Ford plans two more electric SUVs, may be assembled with Mach-E: Report

Ford reportedly plans to bring out two electric SUVs which will be offered alongside the Mach-E in the times to come. The Mach-E has received a strong initial response from customers and the growing preference for SUVs, along with the greater adoption of electric vehicles in the US - may be the two big driving force behind this.

As per a report in Ford Authority, one of the two e-SUVs would be under the Ford brand while the other would be under Lincoln. Both could be assembled at the company's plant in Mexico which is already home to the Mach-E.

Although Ford has not officially confirmed that it is working on the two electric vehicles, the projects have been codenamed CDX746 and CDX747, and would be based on the same platform as the Mach-E.

It is expected that the two new EV models could hit production lines late 2022 with deliveries starting early the year after.

The move has the potential to extend Ford's presence in the world of electric mobility even as rivals continue to step up in a bid to have more battery-powered offerings for customers in different markets.

The Mustang Mach-E, for now, is keeping Ford busy with 3,739 units sold in the US in February alone. The company has stated that it would be able to produce around 50,000 units through the year. That it is Ford's main challenger to Tesla EVs in the US market also means that the Mach-E is carrying the weight of massive expectations. Whether this weight will be shared by subsequent EV offerings remains to be seen.