Ford Mustang Mach-E GT joins NYPD fleet as New York Police go green

New York Police Department will add around 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in its fleet. The New York City police department also has ordered for more than 200 Tesla Model 3 cars.

The New York Police Department has added Ford Mustan Mach-E GT SUVs to its fleet. The famed police department showcased the first of the electric cars during the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in Manhattan on Friday. According to the NYPD officials, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT electric SUVs will hit the street later this year.

New York Police Department will have around 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in its fleet. Jim Farley, CEO at Ford Motor, had last year revealed that the NYPD had ordered for the performance version of the electric SUV. The New York City police department also has ordered for more than 200 Tesla Model 3 cars to be added to the fleet. These orders are part of the NYPD attempt to replace its ICE fleet with electric cars to reduce carbon footprint. The city aims to achieve an all-electric fleet by 2035.

The 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT, the latest addition to NYPD's green fleet of cars, is a fully-electric all-wheel-drive SUV. It draws power from a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and twin electric motor which can generate maximum output of 480 horsepower and 860 Nm of peak torque. It has a range of around 435 kms on single charge and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than four seconds.

The ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs inducted in NYPD will come with several customisation according to the need of the police department. These include ballistic door panels and windows on both sides to offer more safety to the occupants. It has lights mounted on the roof. The roof also comes covered with steel plates instead of glass panel for better safety.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the city plans to install 10 fast chargers which will be able to power electric cars in less than 30 minutes. These EV charging points will come up at LaGuardia Airport as part of NYPA's EVolve NY fast-charging network. The network will soon have more than 100 high-speed charging ports across the state.

First Published Date: