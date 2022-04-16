HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ford Mustang Mach E Gt Joins Nypd Fleet As New York Police Go Green

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT joins NYPD fleet as New York Police go green

New York Police Department will add around 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in its fleet. The New York City police department also has ordered for more than 200 Tesla Model 3 cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Apr 2022, 10:06 AM
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with NYPD badging seen at the New York International Auto Show. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NYPDnews)
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with NYPD badging seen at the New York International Auto Show. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NYPDnews)
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with NYPD badging seen at the New York International Auto Show. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NYPDnews)
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT with NYPD badging seen at the New York International Auto Show. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@NYPDnews)

The New York Police Department has added Ford Mustan Mach-E GT SUVs to its fleet. The famed police department showcased the first of the electric cars during the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in Manhattan on Friday. According to the NYPD officials, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT electric SUVs will hit the street later this year.

New York Police Department will have around 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in its fleet. Jim Farley, CEO at Ford Motor, had last year revealed that the NYPD had ordered for the performance version of the electric SUV. The New York City police department also has ordered for more than 200 Tesla Model 3 cars to be added to the fleet. These orders are part of the NYPD attempt to replace its ICE fleet with electric cars to reduce carbon footprint. The city aims to achieve an all-electric fleet by 2035.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹ 70 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.32 kmpl
₹ 67.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT, the latest addition to NYPD's green fleet of cars, is a fully-electric all-wheel-drive SUV. It draws power from a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and twin electric motor which can generate maximum output of 480 horsepower and 860 Nm of peak torque. It has a range of around 435 kms on single charge and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in less than four seconds.

The ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs inducted in NYPD will come with several customisation according to the need of the police department. These include ballistic door panels and windows on both sides to offer more safety to the occupants. It has lights mounted on the roof. The roof also comes covered with steel plates instead of glass panel for better safety.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the city plans to install 10 fast chargers which will be able to power electric cars in less than 30 minutes. These EV charging points will come up at LaGuardia Airport as part of NYPA's EVolve NY fast-charging network. The network will soon have more than 100 high-speed charging ports across the state.

First Published Date: 16 Apr 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Ford Mustang Mach-E Mustang Mach-E Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs rivals: Price comparison
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Production-ready Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spied testing overseas
Production-ready Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spied testing overseas
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT joins NYPD fleet as New York Police go green
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT joins NYPD fleet as New York Police go green
Kia EV9 electric SUV, with three-row seating, confirmed for US launch in 2023
Kia EV9 electric SUV, with three-row seating, confirmed for US launch in 2023
Automotive production in US continues on rebound path
Automotive production in US continues on rebound path
Yamaha opens North India's second ‘Blue Square' premium outlet in Delhi
Yamaha opens North India's second ‘Blue Square' premium outlet in Delhi

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city