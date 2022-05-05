HT Auto
Delhi to soon have European style roads, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi government is focusing on making 16 roads in the national capital safer and full of different amenities.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 May 2022, 01:40 PM
Despite having some of the widest roads for any Indian city, Delhi often sees snarls at key traffic points. (File photo used for representational purpose) (HT_PRINT)
Despite having some of the widest roads for any Indian city, Delhi often sees snarls at key traffic points. (File photo used for representational purpose)

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the national capital city will soon get European styled roads. The minister said this while he was reviewing the streetscaping projects on Wednesday. He also said that the projects will give the Delhi streets a new identity, reports PTI.

Sisodia reportedly held a review meeting with consultants and Public Works Department (PWD) officials on the streetscaping of 16 roads in Delhi, which are being redeveloped in the pilot phase across Delhi. He also reviewed designs for the beautification of these roads.

The 16 road stretches that are being redeveloped on a pilot basis include Ring Road from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh Junction, Ring Road from AIIMS to Ashram, Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar Chungi to Karkari Mod, Narwana Road from Mother Dairy to Punch Mahal Niwas, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, West Enclave in Pitampura, Wazirpur Depot Crossing (NSP) to Rithala Metro Station, Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Road, Nelson Mandela Marg, Karkardooma Court Road, Wazirabad Road, Majlis Park Road, Tikri Border Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Shantivan Road, and K N Katju Road.

Sisodia said in a statement that the minister has reviewed the work of streetscaping personally with the consultants and gave suggestions for improvement. “Their ideas to change the face of Delhi's roads and make them world-class are amazing," Sisodia further said, while adding “With the completion of this project European style roads in Delhi will be a reality soon. This effort of the Kejriwal Government will also decongest city roads and enhance mobility along with making them beautiful." He also mentioned that these roads will ensure a safe and beautiful commuting experience, while there will be certain facilities for pedestrians as well.

Sisodia also tweeted about the development later in the evening. "It is @ArvindKejriwal's dream to see Delhi's roads become beautiful like European & US roads. We are working round the clock with the best brains in the field to fulfil this dream...Discussed some great ideas & addressed challenges for the Mathura Road pilot project - along which, our city roads will be decongested & beautified as per global standards," he wrote in the tweet.

First Published Date: 05 May 2022, 01:39 PM IST
TAGS: road safety
