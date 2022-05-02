Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to ₹10000

HT Auto
Delhi government has issued a notice that says violation of rules will result in a fine between 2,000 and 10,000, while imprisonment could another option as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 May 2022, 12:25 PM
File photo of vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in New Delhi used for representational purpose only. (PTI)
File photo of vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in New Delhi used for representational purpose only.

The Delhi Transport department has warned of action including a fine of up to 10,000 and even imprisonment to the owners and drivers of transport vehicles, including those of government departments, who will be found plying without a valid certificate of fitness in the national capital, reports PTI. The move comes after it has been found that many such vehicles are plying without valid fitness certificates in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

(Also Read: Driving to Goa without permit? Be ready to pay 10,000 fine)

The report claims that Delhi Transport Department has asked its enforcement teams to keep looking for such vehicles on the roads. Also, a drive will be launched soon to catch the violators, claims the report.

In a notice, the Delhi Transport Department has said that the owners and drivers plying transport vehicles without valid fitness certificate attract a fine of 2,000-5,000 for the first offence and 5,000-10,000 for second and any subsequent offence. In such cases, there is also a provision for imprisonment of the owner or driver.

In a statement, the Delhi Transport Department has said that it has been observed by the transport department that many owners or drivers, including transport vehicles belonging to government departments, local bodies and public sector units, are plying transport vehicles without valid fitness certificates which is a gross violation of the 1988 Motor Vehicles Act. It also said that all vehicle owners and drivers, including those using public service vehicles, goods carriage vehicles, buses and cabs of schools and colleges, need to have a valid vehicle fitness certificate.

According to section 56 of the MV Act, a transport vehicle is not deemed to be validly registered unless it carries a valid certificate of fitness issued by the Transport department of the Delhi government, said the notice. According to rule 62 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the fitness certificate is valid for a period of two years for vehicles up to eight years old and one year for vehicles older than eight years.

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 12:25 PM IST
