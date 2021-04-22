Despite the SUVs witnessing growth in terms of demands in India, MPV or people movers have their own appeal for sure. In India, several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Renault, Toyota, Mahindra sell their respective products in the MPV segment. These vehicles are available within a range of ₹5 lakh and ₹30 lakhs.

With the fuel prices at a sky-high level, it is becoming really difficult to maintain the cost of ownership for any vehicle that is powered by an internal combustion engine. Especially, when the vehicle is large its demand for fuel too is higher.

In such a scenario, fuel efficiency is again becoming a significant factor for people who are buying vehicles. Here are some of the most fuel-efficient MPVs available in India.

Datsun Go+

Not among the most popular vehicles in India, but Datsun Go+ is a practical and affordable MPV with 19.02 kmpl of claimed fuel efficiency on offer. It gets a 5+2 flexi-seating arrangement and draws power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is available with a 5-speed manual gearbox and there is an option of a CVT as well.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Second, in the list of the most fuel-efficient MPVs in India is the most popular model in the segment - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Ertiga holds the lion's share in the MPV segment in India. It is available in petrol and petrol-CNG options. The petrol MT variant offers 19.01 kmpl of claimed fuel efficiency, while the petrol AT offers 17.99 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

The premium MPV sold by Maruti Suzuki, XL6 petrol manual variant too offers 19.01 kmpl of mileage. It is available in both petrol manual and petrol automatic variants. The automatic variant of the premium MPV offers 17.99 kmpl of mileage.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is another successful model from the French auto major in India after the Kwid. The MPV is available with a peppy 1.0-litre petrol engine available with both manual transmission and AMT options. The Renault Triber MT offers 19 kmpl of mileage, as the company claims.

Mahindra Marazzo

Designed with inspiration from shark's silhouette, the Mahindra Marazzo is available with a diesel engine option. The six-seater MPV with manual transmission offer 17.31 kmpl of mileage.

Others

Among other MPVs available in Indian market are Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Toyota Innova, Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Toyota Innova are very popular among the fleet operators, while the other two models Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire come as luxury MPvs with only a few takers.