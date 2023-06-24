Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan brings home the new Range Rover; flaunts it in new reel

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan surely loves his wheels and the star batsman recently acquired the new generation Range Rover in his garage. The Punjab Kings captain recently flaunted his new prized possession on Instagram with a cool reel. Dhawan seems to have gotten the Range Rover Autobiography variant, which starts from ₹3 crore (ex-showroom) onwards before personalisation and taxes.

Shikhar Dhawan's Range Rover is finished in Santorini Black with a dark red interior which gives the model a regal appearance. Land Rover opted for a minimal design theme with the latest Range Rover series that brought few lines and more flat surfaces to the SUV. Measuring over five metres in length, the Range Rover long wheelbase (LWB) has a massive road presence.

The Range Rover is finished in 'Santorini Black'. The latest generation Range Rover is loaded with tech and goes to extensive lengths to provide comfort and convenience for the occupants. The hidden LED taillights remain a highlight as part of the new minimalist design language, complemented by the flush-fitting door handles, and the Tailgate Event suite, which makes way for additional two seats when the tailgate opens up, complete with dedicated speakers, lights, and cupholders.

We drove the new Range Rover last year and found that the cabin packs the best of luxury as the new Range Rover offers the best that money can buy. The luxobarge is offered with five seats as standard, while there is also a seven-seater version on offer. Dhawan seems to have opted for the former optimising legroom in the second row for maximum comfort. It’s also rich in tech with the 13.1-inch curved screen that runs the latest Pivi Pro 2 infotainment system, a 13.7-inch digital instrument console and a host of connectivity features with OTA updates. The cabin is upholstered in perforated semi-aniline leather seats, while personalisation options give you more leather textures to choose from.

The Range Rover is spacious with plenty of legroom with the LWB version

The new-generation Range Rover gets three engine options in India. This includes 3.0-litre petrol and diesel with mild-hybrid tech, while the top-spec variants come with the 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor. All three units are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels. As luxurious as it is, the Range Rover is equally capable off-road with the Terrain Response 2 system, and a water-wading capacity of 900 mm.

It’s unclear as to which variant did Dhawan opt for but the cricketer is surely enjoying driving the mammoth-sized SUV. Apart from the Range Rover, the cricketer cum entrepreneur also owns the BMW M8 and an older-generation Mercedes-Benz GL-Class.

