Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV ₹1.16 Crore

Suryakumar Yadav is now a proud owner of Mercedes-Benz GLS. The manufacturer only sells two versions of the GLS. There is 400d 4MATIC and Maybach 600 4MATIC.

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV which is priced at ₹1.16 Crores (ex-showroom). The GLS is the flagship SUV from the German manufacturer. It seems like Suryakumar also got an AMG kit installed because the front grille of his SUV is different from the stock one that Mercedes-Benz offers.

As of now, Mercedes-Benz is only offering the GLS 400d 4MATIC variant of the GLS in the Indian market. It comes equipped with a 3.0-litre, straight-six diesel engine that produces 330 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed G-Tronic automatic transmission that drives all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The manufacturer claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 238 kmph. The GLS is quite heavy with a kerb weight of 2,505 kgs and a gross weight of 3,250 kgs.

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife took delivery of his Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)

Being a GLS, it comes equipped with all the bells and whistles that one can think of. It gets a widescreen cockpit which consists of a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. There are soft-close doors, and a rear comfort package plus which gets an MBUX rear tablet so that the rear occupants can control various functions of the SUV. The GLS is also being offered as a 7-seater SUV so it is quite practical.

In terms of safety equipment, the GLS comes equipped with Blind Spot Assist, Active Braking Assist, Pre Safe System, Adaptive Highbeam, Attention Assist and a 360-degree parking camera. The SUV is also being offered with air suspension which comes with active damping. Moreover, there is connected car technology that is activated through the Mercedes me App. The application offers features like key highlights, geo-fencing, opening and closing windows and sunroof, vehicle finder etc.

