HT Auto
Home Auto News Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Buys Mercedes Benz Gls Suv 1.16 Crore

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV 1.16 Crore

Suryakumar Yadav is now a proud owner of Mercedes-Benz GLS. The manufacturer only sells two versions of the GLS. There is 400d 4MATIC and Maybach 600 4MATIC.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 15:58 PM
Suryakumar Yadav has bought a new GLS SUV with AMG kit. He also owns a heavily customized Nissan 1 Ton. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)
Suryakumar Yadav has bought a new GLS SUV with AMG kit. He also owns a heavily customized Nissan 1 Ton. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)
Suryakumar Yadav has bought a new GLS SUV with AMG kit. He also owns a heavily customized Nissan 1 Ton. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)
Suryakumar Yadav has bought a new GLS SUV with AMG kit. He also owns a heavily customized Nissan 1 Ton. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has bought a new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV which is priced at 1.16 Crores (ex-showroom). The GLS is the flagship SUV from the German manufacturer. It seems like Suryakumar also got an AMG kit installed because the front grille of his SUV is different from the stock one that  Mercedes-Benz offers.

As of now, Mercedes-Benz is only offering the GLS 400d 4MATIC variant of the GLS in the Indian market. It comes equipped with a 3.0-litre, straight-six diesel engine that produces 330 hp of max power and 700 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9-speed G-Tronic automatic transmission that drives all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz's 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The manufacturer claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 238 kmph. The GLS is quite heavy with a kerb weight of 2,505 kgs and a gross weight of 3,250 kgs.

Suryakumar Yadav and his wife took delivery of his Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)
Suryakumar Yadav and his wife took delivery of his Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)
Suryakumar Yadav and his wife took delivery of his Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)
Suryakumar Yadav and his wife took delivery of his Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/autohangar)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gls
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.5 kmpl
₹1.05 - 1.09 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jaguar I-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar I-pace
Electric | Automatic
₹1.06 - 1.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Being a GLS, it comes equipped with all the bells and whistles that one can think of. It gets a widescreen cockpit which consists of a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. There are soft-close doors, and a rear comfort package plus which gets an MBUX rear tablet so that the rear occupants can control various functions of the SUV. The GLS is also being offered as a 7-seater SUV so it is quite practical.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

In terms of safety equipment, the GLS comes equipped with Blind Spot Assist, Active Braking Assist, Pre Safe System, Adaptive Highbeam, Attention Assist and a 360-degree parking camera. The SUV is also being offered with air suspension which comes with active damping. Moreover, there is connected car technology that is activated through the Mercedes me App. The application offers features like key highlights, geo-fencing, opening and closing windows and sunroof, vehicle finder etc.

 

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 15:58 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLS Mercedes Benz GLS Suryakumar Yadav Indian cricketer
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at ₹97,520
Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at 97,520
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV ₹1.16 Crore
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV 1.16 Crore
Top five automatic cars in India under ₹10 lakh
Top five automatic cars in India under 10 lakh
Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers
Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city