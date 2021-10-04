Connected cars might be tempting to own, but do you know the challenges?

Connected cars are becoming increasingly popular. The connected features that once were the crown jewels of luxury cars have now become common for even compact and basic models. The cars are increasingly coming along with various connected features, some of them are developed by third parties, while some get the OEM's in-house technology.

Connected cars are driving the future of the automobile industry with assistance from the Internet of Things (IoT). This technology provides vehicle users with new experiences. This is also opening the new revenue generation path and business opportunities for the OEMs after selling the vehicle.

While the connected functions are making driving fun and convenient for the drivers and vehicle owners, there are some downsides and challenges as well. Here are the challenges related to connected cars.