HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Classic Cars Are Less Harmful To The Environment Than Evs: Study

Classic cars are less harmful to the environment than EVs: Study

Classic cars are used a lot less than modern cars, which results in significantly lesser pollution to the environment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 07:43 AM
Classic cars emit lot less CO2 cumulatively compared to modern cars. (PTI)
Classic cars emit lot less CO2 cumulatively compared to modern cars. (PTI)
Classic cars emit lot less CO2 cumulatively compared to modern cars. (PTI)
Classic cars emit lot less CO2 cumulatively compared to modern cars.

Classic cars are less damaging to the environment compared to modern vehicles, including electric models, claims a study by Footman James. The conclusion also takes the fact into account that classic cars are used in a very limited number throughout the year, compared to their modern counterparts, which are often used on a daily basis and emit large amounts of pollutants to the environment.

(Also Read: Midget electric car aims 0-97 kmph in 1.5 seconds, looks like a Batmobile)

While it is assumed easily that classic and old cars are more polluting the environment compared to their new and modern counterparts, the average emission volume actually depends on the usage. The old and classic are used a lot less compared to the modern vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.5 kmpl
₹39.9 - 43.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5 - 43.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The report claims that the average classic car in the UK emits 563 kg of CO2 annually. It also points out that modern cars may emit fewer pollutants to the environment on a per km basis, they are driven much longer distances every year and hence emit a large volume of CO2 cumulatively. This comparison of carbon emissions between classic cars and modern cars will be significantly different when the automakers reach carbon-neutral production goals sometime in the next decade.

The report also points out that around two-thirds of classic car owners are concerned about climate change and more than half of them would be open to technologies that offset emissions.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 07:42 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
The SUV can be seen stuck in sand on the Goa beach. 
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Classic cars are less harmful to the environment than EVs: Study
Classic cars are less harmful to the environment than EVs: Study
Midget electric car aims 0-97 kmph in 1.5 seconds, looks like a Batmobile
Midget electric car aims 0-97 kmph in 1.5 seconds, looks like a Batmobile
Ola Electric CEO reveals why he is against hydrogen cars
Ola Electric CEO reveals why he is against hydrogen cars
Ola Electric launches MoveOS 2 OTA update for more than 50,000 customers
Ola Electric launches MoveOS 2 OTA update for more than 50,000 customers
Lamborghini to continue making cars with emotional performance, says design boss
Lamborghini to continue making cars with emotional performance, says design boss

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city