HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Vs Tata Punch: Specs, Features, Mileage Compared

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared

Citroen has said that C3 will compete with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, with its SUV-like stance and credentials, the 2022 C3 will also rival Tata Punch SUV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 02:19 PM
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.

Citroen is ready to launch its second product in India, the new 2022 C3. The carmaker said that the C3 will be part of the B-segment hatchbacks in India. The French auto giant is specifically avoiding to categorise the C3 as an SUV, though the car has enough credentials to go up against some of the small SUVs currently available in the market. The closest in terms of specifications, features, powertrain and other aspects is the Punch, the smallest SUV from Tata Motors. Here is a quick look at how the new Citroen C3 and the Tata Punch stack up against each others in these areas.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specifications

Dimension

As far as the size of the C3 is concerned, it is pretty much of the same dimension that of Tata Punch. The 2022 Citroen C3 stands 3,981 mm in length, 1,733 mm wide and 1,586 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm. It also has a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiagoev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
 
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Compared to the C3, the Tata Punch stands 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall with a wheelbase about 95 mm shorter than the C3. However, the Punch has a better ground clearance of 187 mm.

Powertrain

Under the hood, both Citroen C3 and Tata Punch SUV has a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Where the Punch lacks is a turbocharged unit that will be available with the C3. The 1.2-litre unit in C3 is capable of generating 82 PS of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The Punch can churn out maximum output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged petrol unit inside the C3 can develop 110 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque.

Both engines in C3 will be either mated to a five-speed or a six-speed manual gearbox. Tata Punch is offered with both a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed automatic transmission.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Features

Citroen C3 promises to offer more space inside the cabin, despite being almost the same size of Tata Punch. The French carmaker promises that passengers at the rear seats will have ‘one of the best legroom in the segment’. However, the boot space inside the C3, which stands at 315 litres, is much less than 366 litres offered on Tata Punch.

Both cars come loaded with features such as touchscreen infotainment screen, dual front seat airbags, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others. However, C3 is slightly more premium with wireless charging facility, fast charging ports for both front and rear passengers, wireless connectivity among others.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Mileage

As far as fuel efficiency is concerned, the Citroen C3 promises better bank for the buck. The 1.2-litre engine is certified by ARAI to return a mileage of 19.8 kmpl, while the turbocharged version is capable of returning 19.4 kmpl of fuel efficiency. Tata Punch has a certified mileage of 18.9 kmpl.

Citroen will launch the C3 on July 20. The 2022 C3 was unveiled back in September last year. Tata Punch, on the other hand, was launched in India on October 18, about a month after C3 was officially unveiled. The Punch SUV price starts from 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 9.48 lakh for the top-of-the-range variant. It will be interesting to see how Citroen prices the C3, given that 90 percent of the car will be manufactured locally.

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 02:19 PM IST
TAGS: C3 2022 C3 C3 2022 Citroen C3 2022 Citroen C3 Citroen Citroen India Punch Tata Punch Tata Motors
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Kamal Haasan gifts Lexus ES 300h to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S break cover
New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S break cover
In pics: New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S unveiled
In pics: New Bentley Continental GT And GTC S unveiled
Car and two-wheeler loan EMIs set to rise. Here is why
Car and two-wheeler loan EMIs set to rise. Here is why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city