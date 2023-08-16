Citroen C3 Aircross automatic unveiled in Indonesia. India launch soon?

Citroen Indonesia has taken the wraps off the new C3 Aircross compact SUV for the local market the Indonesia International Auto Show 2023. The Citroen C3 Aircross for Indonesia has been unveiled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, which will be the only transmission option available on offer. What’s interesting is that the C3 Aircross is made in India C3 for Indonesia and exported to the country from the automaker’s facility in Tamil Nadu.

The Citroen C3 Aircross for Indonesia gets a 6-speed torque converter as opposed to the 5-speed manual transmission seen on the India-spec model. The compact SUV also draws power from the same 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp, but peak torque is higher at 205 Nm for Indonesia, 15 Nm more than the Indian version. Citroen Indonesia promises a fuel efficiency figure of 17.5 kmpl on the petrol automatic version, as opposed to 18.5 kmpl claimed on the India-spec manual version.

The C3 Aircross will be available only with the 5-speed manual transmission at the time of launch

The automatic transmission has been missing from Citroen’s lineup for the Indian market, both on the C3 hatchback and the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV. The 6-speed torque converter is expected to be sold in India as well at a later date on both of these models that share the same underpinnings. The 6-speed transmission is reportedly being sourced from Aisin.

With the C3 Aircross scheduled for launch in September this year, there’s a good chance the automatic version will arrive in the Indian market by the end of this year. Citroen India is also expected to bring the C3 hatchback automatic by the end of 2023 or sometime in early 2024. Considering the C3 Aircross will be sold in a single variant with either five or seven-seater options, the automatic transmission option will bring more choices for customers, not to forget sheer convenience for those looking for a city-friendly option.

Apart from the automatic transmission and more torque, the Citroen C3 Aircross for Indonesia gets different dual-tone grey and black seat upholstery. The automaker is also offering only the seven-seater version in Indonesia as opposed to the 5-seat and 7-seater options in India. All the other features are being carried over as seen on the Indian model. Expect prices for the Citroen C3 Aircross to start from around ₹9 lakh, going up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new SUV will begin soon after prices are announced, while deliveries are set to commence in October.

