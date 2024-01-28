HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citoren C3 Aircross At To Launch Tomorrow. Check Details

Citoren C3 Aircross AT to launch tomorrow. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The automatic transmission option for the C3 Aircross is expected to be available with the top two trims
Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen will offer C3 Aircross in two seating arrangements.
Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen will offer C3 Aircross in two seating arrangements.

The automatic transmission (AT) option for the Citroen C3 Aircross will launch tomorrow. The 1.2 L turbo petrol engine under the hood will get paired with a six-speed torque converter and the prices are expected to be within the 10 lakh to 15 lakh bracket.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was launched in the Indian market in September 2023, initially only with a 6-speed manual transmission option. With this powertrain, the SUV produces 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Now with the AT option, the compact SUV is expected to see a slight enhancement in the output.

In terms of features, the C3 Aircross AT is expected to remain barebones as the manual variants. The vehicle will feature the 10.2-inch infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto along with the seven-inch digital instrument cluster. Other notable features of the cabin include one-touch auto down for all four power windows and electrically adjustable wing mirrors among others.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen C3 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3 Aircross
1199 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997.0 cc Diesel Automatic
₹ 30.30 - 32.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198.0 Petrol Manual
₹ 5.71 - 8.05 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen eC3
29.2 kWh 107 kmph 320 km
₹ 11.50 - 12.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Citroen C3x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X
1998 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

It is expected that the AT gearbox option will be available with the top two trims - Plus and Max. Like, the manual transmission option, the C3 Aircross with automatic transmission will also get the option of 5+2 seating.

The C3 Aircross is a midsize SUV rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. With only the 6-speed manual transmission on offer to date and the extensive features list of its rivals, the C3 Aircross didn't get the success it was expected to bring. However, with the automatic transmission now in place, the C3 Aircorss is expected to find a few more sets of customers.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: C3 Creta Automatic Transmission Citroen AT Citroen C3 Aircross

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.