HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Car Made Entirely Of Foam? Kanye West's Company Reveals Teaser Image

Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image

Large wheels, sloping roofline and glass panel at the front are evident from the teaser image of a concept foam vehicle that is now a hot talking point on social media.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM
This teaser image of Donda Foam Vehicle Concept was posted on Instagram by highsnobiety
This teaser image of Donda Foam Vehicle Concept was posted on Instagram by highsnobiety
This teaser image of Donda Foam Vehicle Concept was posted on Instagram by highsnobiety
This teaser image of Donda Foam Vehicle Concept was posted on Instagram by highsnobiety

First things first, don't ever ask about the structural stability of a car made entirely out of foam. Secondly, a car made entirely out of, er, what? Donda Industrial Design, a company led by American rapper Kanye West, has revealed a teaser image of a concept vehicle that is a concept like no other concept ever showcased.

The Donda Foam Concept Vehicle, as the name itself makes it amply clear, is made entirely of foam. It is not clear if the company has indeed worked on a live model or if it is just a work of imagination restricted to this teaser image. But the world of social media is abuzz with the mere thought of a vehicle completely built of foam. With large wheels, minimal wheel arches, glass section at the front and a lunar vehicle-like body design, the Donda Foam Concept Vehicle has become a hot talking point online.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Is it any surprise though that West also recently appointed sneaker designer Steven Smith to lead Donda Industrial Design which could become an active - and only - player in making vehicles made of foam a reality. Smith has been previously associated with brands like New Balance, Adidas, Fila, Nike and Reebok.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At Donda though, Smith would reportedly work on a long line of product development plans which include not just vehicles but even furniture.

First Published Date: 08 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Kanye West
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Hero Electric is making Optima and NYX electric scooters at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.
Hero Electric rolls out e-scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant
Toyota Motor has hiked the price of Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV from July.
Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta prices hiked. Check new price list
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
Currently, 173-kilometre or 92.42% of the total work of the Goa-Karnataka highway has been completed.
Nitin Gadkari shares pics of new 187-km-long, four-lane Goa-Karnataka highway
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Nissan Magnite Red Edition introduced, bookings now open
Nissan Magnite Red Edition introduced, bookings now open
MG Motor introduces 4 new variants of Astor SUV. Check price, specs and features
MG Motor introduces 4 new variants of Astor SUV. Check price, specs and features
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image
Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image
Volkswagen in-house battery plant may be good news for India
Volkswagen in-house battery plant may be good news for India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city