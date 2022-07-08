Car made entirely of foam? Kanye West's company reveals teaser image

Large wheels, sloping roofline and glass panel at the front are evident from the teaser image of a concept foam vehicle that is now a hot talking point on social media.

First things first, don't ever ask about the structural stability of a car made entirely out of foam. Secondly, a car made entirely out of, er, what? Donda Industrial Design, a company led by American rapper Kanye West, has revealed a teaser image of a concept vehicle that is a concept like no other concept ever showcased.

The Donda Foam Concept Vehicle, as the name itself makes it amply clear, is made entirely of foam. It is not clear if the company has indeed worked on a live model or if it is just a work of imagination restricted to this teaser image. But the world of social media is abuzz with the mere thought of a vehicle completely built of foam. With large wheels, minimal wheel arches, glass section at the front and a lunar vehicle-like body design, the Donda Foam Concept Vehicle has become a hot talking point online.

Is it any surprise though that West also recently appointed sneaker designer Steven Smith to lead Donda Industrial Design which could become an active - and only - player in making vehicles made of foam a reality. Smith has been previously associated with brands like New Balance, Adidas, Fila, Nike and Reebok.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

At Donda though, Smith would reportedly work on a long line of product development plans which include not just vehicles but even furniture.

First Published Date: