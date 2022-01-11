Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, one of word's fastest, recalled as rear tyre may crack

Imagine thundering down a road or track in one of the most capable speed cars ever manufactured and the rear tyre starts showing sign of trouble. Scary? It is to avoid any such frighting situation which could lead to unfortunate situations, several units of Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in the US have been recalled to check a possible fault in the rear tyre that could lead to it getting cracked.

As per US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nine units of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport have been recalled to check the potential fault. And while the number may seem rather miniscule, do remember that this here is a super expensive super car that has a very exclusive customer base.

The fault itself is a rather rare one and as per NHTSA, the rear tyres on the Bugatti could develop cracks after around 4,000 kms. In the worst-case scenario, this could lead to loss in air pressure and in a car as capable as the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, may spell disaster at high speeds.

It is important to note here that no such incident, accident or crash has so far been reported but the recall itself was necessitated after cracks on the tyres started being observed. And thus far, the reason for the cracks appearing has not been identified.

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport is powered by an eight-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine but much of the performance capabilities are also the responsibility of the 21-inch wheels that the supercar runs on. It is reported that the solution for now is to have the tyres replaced with new ones after around 3,000 kms or 1.5 years. It is also reported that Bugatti will continue with the replacement policy till new tyres resistant to cracks are developed and installed.