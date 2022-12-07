HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bought A Toyota Hyryder Recently? Here Is Why Your Suv May Be Recalled

Bought a Toyota HyRyder recently? Here is why your SUV may be recalled

If you have brought home a brand new Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV recently, get ready for the vehicle to be recalled by the carmaker. The Japanese auto giant has formally issued a recall for the compact SUV units which were manufactured between November 2 and 28 this year. The SUVs that have been recalled have a potentially faulty seat belt which will be rectified at the carmaker's cost. This is the first such recall for the SUV which was launched in October. Toyota had started delivery of the HyRyder SUV during the festive month.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 10:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota has issued a recall of nearly 1,000 units of its Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs due to faulty seat belts.
Toyota has issued a recall of nearly 1,000 units of its Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs due to faulty seat belts.
Toyota has issued a recall of nearly 1,000 units of its Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs due to faulty seat belts.
Toyota has issued a recall of nearly 1,000 units of its Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUVs due to faulty seat belts.

The reason behind the recall only a month into its delivery is a small technical issue. The carmaker has said that there are issues with the front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly. Toyota Motor said that overall 994 such units of the SUV will have similar issues. Though there has been no report of seat belt malfunction yet, Toyota wants to ensure the faulty seat belts do not cause any problems going ahead as it could potentially cause seat belt disassembly. “Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost", the carmaker said in a statement issued regarding the recall.

Toyota has said that all Urban Cruiser HyRyder customers will be contacted by their respective dealers soon. They will be informed about the notice and asked to get their vehicles checked at Toyota workshops where the faulty seat belts will be replaced. Toyota will bear the cost of any replacements required to fix the problem.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Manual | 21.11 kmpl | 102 bhp
₹10.45 - 19.65 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

Toyota's recall of the Urban Cruiser HyRyder comes almost immediately after Maruti Suzuki too recalled its Grand Vitara SUVs manufactured during the same period. The Maruti SUV, which is the technical cousin of the HyRyder being jointly developed for the Indian markets by the two companies, have similar issues. For Maruti though, the number of units recalled is 10 times higher at around 9,125 vehicles and include the likes of Brezza, XL6, Ciaz and Ertiga as well.

 

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 10:55 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Urban Cruiser HyRyder
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ather_450
Ather charges forward with unique offers on its electric scooter
Toyota_91
Toyota cars most likely to run lakhs of kilometers, finds study
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
glb_911
Mercedes GLB three-row SUV is your 'affordable' alternative to GLS

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices on complete range by up to 5% from January
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why
From Maruti to Mercedes and beyond - your new car will cost more. Here's why
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack
Elon Musk hints at Tesla Semi's battery pack
Renault Triber and Kiger, among others, to see price hike from January
Renault Triber and Kiger, among others, to see price hike from January

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city