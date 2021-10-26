BMW MINI again teases India's first fully electric MINI Cooper SE. Launch soon?

MINI India has once again teased the all-electric Cooper SE on its social media handle, hinting that its launch in the country is imminent. The teaser animation shows the electric hatchback from the side, and being charged. The newly designed alloy wheels and yellow mirror caps are visible too.

The teaser says that the first all-electric MINI Cooper SE will be coming soon to the country. The battery-powered MINI was first revealed globally in 2019, and will be the first fully-electric vehicle from the BMW Group stable to land in the Indian shores. While the electric hatchback will be brought to the country via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route, it is expected to come in limited numbers.

The electric MINI Cooper SE looks similar to its three-door ICE counterpart in terms of exterior styling. It features a blacked-out front main grille with a chrome border and a new ‘E’ badge in place of the traditional ‘S’ badge, denoting its electric avatar. The rear bumper of the electric Cooper SE and its alloy wheels have also been newly designed. The traditional dual exhaust tailpipes will not be seen on the vehicle which claims to offer zero emissions.